Bill Muirhead: Scone curling skip who led Scotland to three world championships dies aged 92

By Lindsay Bruce
November 30 2021, 10.00am Updated: November 30 2021, 10.27am
Bill Muirhead won the Perth Open six times, the Edinburgh International twice, the Dundee Open three times and the Royal Club championship twice.
Bill Muirhead – the ‘elder statesman’ of one of Scotland’s most successful curling dynasties – has died aged 92.

A Scotland international who reached the finals of world championships three times, he was born in 1928, two days after Christmas, in Fossway, Crook of Devon.

He was the son of Tom and Mary Muirhead who had been farmers from outside Kinross.

However, the family later bought and ran the Lomond Hotel in Glenfarg where Bill and siblings Tom and Esme grew up.

He attended Glenfarg Primary before moving on to Dollar Academy.

Scottish success

Bill was introduced to curling by his father.

From those initial days in Glenfarg he went on to join St Martin’s Curling Club.

As a young curler he first appeared in an early version of the world championships in Perth in 1969, where he placed third.

Bill Muirhead, champion curler.

However, it wouldn’t be long before his reputation as one of Scotland’s best curlers would be firmly established.

He won the Perth Open six times, the Edinburgh International twice, the Dundee Open three times and the Royal Club championship twice.

And later in his career, playing with his brother Tom, he won the Scottish senior championships five times.

Life off the rink

Bill met his future wife, Nan Brunton, at Glenfarg tennis club when she was just 17 and he was 22.

She was from the area and worked as a nursery nurse in Perth.

Three years later they married in Perth’s North Church.

Bill Muirhead and bride Nan on their wedding day.

She said: “We both played tennis but he was much better than me.

“He was sports mad when I met him… he played every sport you could think of.

“Our wedding even had to be put back to allow him to play in a tennis tournament.”

The couple went on to have three daughters, Catriona, Lesley and Billie-May.

Bill and Nan lived most of their lives together in Scone while Bill managed the Forfar branch of Ross Seed Potatoes for 23 years.

Global curling highlights

Between the 1960s to the late 1980s Bill won multiple trophies and represented Scotland at home and abroad.

For instance, his best known rink comprising himself as skip, Derek Scott at third, Len Dudman at second and Roy Sinclair as lead,  enjoyed a clean sweep of domestic competitions in 1968/69.

Bill Muirhead, Scotland skip, and his winning curling team.  Picture courtesy of Air Canada.

He also skipped three times in world championships where the team twice finished as silver medalists at Utica, New York State.

Then again in 1976, Duluth, Minnesota.

The championships were then known as the Air Canada Silver Broom.

His other notable appearances included playing four times in the CBC Television series in Canada and winning the Dolly Cup in Switzerland.

Curling legacy

However, Bill’s passion and talent for curling didn’t end with him.

His daughter Billie-May represented Scotland and his nephew Gordon Muirhead played for his country at world and Olympic level.

Bill pictured with his daughters. From left is Lesley, Catriona and Billie-May.

He was also the great uncle of Gordon’s children, Glen, Thomas and Eve Muirhead.

Eve is currently the face of Scottish curling having just been crowned European champion.

Eve Muirhead pictured at the LGT World Women’s Curling Championship 2021.

In addition, Bill was a former director of Perth Ice Rink and a past president of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

An all-round sportsman, he was also a single figure handicap golfer and still played into his 80s at Murrayshall in Scone.

Tributes

Teammate Derek Scott described Bill him as a top class curler who lived life to the full.

He added: “He could read the game very well and his tactics were excellent.

“Nowadays, when you watch it on TV, it might take them five minutes to make their minds up.

“But Bill would go daft with that, he just called the shot and that was it.

“His deliveries were first class and he never got upset if he lost or if you made a terrible mistake.”

Bill Muirhead, left, with Len Dudman, Derek Scott and Roy Sinclair.

David Smith, 1991 world champion, was coached by Bill in the 1980s.

He said: “Bill was one of the biggest characters I ever met and always wonderful fun.

“He was a super coach who knew the game inside out and a real influence on us.

“Always great to have beside you, you could talk to him at any time about tactics and he just loved the sport.”

The roaring game

Bill passed away on November 24 at Catmoor House care home in Scone with his family by his side.

Pictured in happier times: Nan and Bill Muirhead.

Survived by his wife Nan and daughters Catriona, Lesley and Billie-May, and their families he’ll be remembered for his his love of life, mischievous banter and his immense contribution to the “roaring game”.

