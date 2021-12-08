Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB DOUGLAS: Calum Butcher challenge has let his Dundee United team-mates and manager down

By Rab Douglas
December 8 2021, 6.00pm
Calum Butcher has been offered a suspension after his tackle on David Turnbull
Describing Calum Butcher’s challenge on David Turnbull as ‘naughty’ is probably me being conservative.

His track record isn’t great in general and this latest incident comes on the back of a sending off against Aberdeen.

It’ll catch up with him in terms of his career because he’ll miss out on appearances, bonuses and when it comes to his next contract or next club, managers will have it in their mind that they maybe can’t rely on him to keep his discipline.

For me, it was an easy tackle for him to try and look like a hard man.

It was really poor.

Fellow pros know.

He’s not done himself any favours, his team-mates or his manager.

The biggest thing for Tam Courts will be not being able to use a player of Butcher’s experience at a stage in the season when results have dried up a bit.

Tam has got a lot of credit in the bank.

People like me thought United might struggle this year but they’ve already got enough points in the bag to be pretty sure of not being dragged into the relegation battle.

He’ll be working hard to get the team back to winning ways.

Calum Butcher won’t be at the heart of those plans if he gets another ban, though.

Tony Watt was superb against United the other week.

Not just his goal. We all know he’s got the quality to produce finishes like that.

What is even more impressive is the work-rate and commitment he is showing for Motherwell week in, week out.

That’s the side of the game he’s not as well known for.

To see him throwing himself into injury-time tackles in the pouring rain when his team is down to 10 men and protecting a one-goal lead says a lot about Tony these days and what he brings to a team.

I would imagine Steve Clarke is paying attention.

There won’t be a Scotland squad named for a few months but if there was one next week, I’d have Tony in as my third-choice striker behind Lyndon Dykes and Che Adams.

He’s above Kevin Nisbet now for me.

Keep this form going through to March and he’ll be a hard man to ignore for the World Cup play–offs.

Paul Sheerin is held in very high regard at Arbroath for the success he had here as a manager.

I feared the worst when I heard the result for Falkirk against Queen’s Park last weekend and unfortunately Paul has lost his job.

It’s not for me to give them advice about who should be the next boss but it’s an appointment they can’t afford to get wrong.

Being a so called ‘big club’ guarantees you nothing in the lower leagues, where there are many part-time sides punching above their weight.

No wonder Kevin Thomson called the late postponement of their game at Elgin a “shambles”.

A storm was battering the country and all the games should have been called off by the middle of the day.

The SPFL needs to think of the bigger picture at times like this and show some common sense.

Making a part-time team travel up and down the A9 in a white-out certainly wasn’t that.

