Calum Butcher hit with ban after Dundee United opt not to contest SFA charge for David Turnbull challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Calum Butcher hit with ban after Dundee United opt not to contest SFA charge for David Turnbull challenge

By Sean Hamilton
December 8 2021, 6.05pm Updated: December 8 2021, 7.11pm
Calum Butcher will be missing for Dundee United until after Christmas after accepting an SFA ban
Calum Butcher will be missing for Dundee United until after Christmas after accepting an SFA ban

Dundee United star Callum Butcher has been side-lined until after Christmas for his challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

The United midfielder was booked by referee Don Robertson for his studs-up challenge on Turnbull in Sunday’s clash at Tannadice.

However, after the challenge was highlighted post-match, Butcher was hit with an SFA charge for violent conduct.

After careful consideration, the Tangerines opted not to contest the charge, which carries an automatic two-match ban, plus a third as punishment for crossing the disciplinary threshold.

As a result, Butcher has been hit with a ban for United’s weekend meeting with Livingston, next week’s Ibrox clash with Rangers and Hibs’ Boxing Day visit to Tannadice.

The English midfielder also saw red last month in the Tangerines’ 1-0 win over Aberdeen – and had just returned from a two-match ban in time to face Celtic.

However, he had previously only been sent off twice in his career, firstly against St Johnstone in 2013, then St Mirren in 2019.

EXCLUSIVE: Adrian Sporle claims Dundee United fans rival ‘passion’ of Argentine supporters as he targets European party

More from The Courier