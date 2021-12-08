Calum Butcher hit with ban after Dundee United opt not to contest SFA charge for David Turnbull challenge

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United star Callum Butcher has been side-lined until after Christmas for his challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

The United midfielder was booked by referee Don Robertson for his studs-up challenge on Turnbull in Sunday’s clash at Tannadice.

However, after the challenge was highlighted post-match, Butcher was hit with an SFA charge for violent conduct.

🗣️"That has got to be a red card."

🗣️"That is a leg-breaker, it's horrible." Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has his say after Calum Butcher's challenge on Celtic's David Turnbull👇 pic.twitter.com/BQgCNgIo6v — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) December 6, 2021

After careful consideration, the Tangerines opted not to contest the charge, which carries an automatic two-match ban, plus a third as punishment for crossing the disciplinary threshold.

As a result, Butcher has been hit with a ban for United’s weekend meeting with Livingston, next week’s Ibrox clash with Rangers and Hibs’ Boxing Day visit to Tannadice.

The English midfielder also saw red last month in the Tangerines’ 1-0 win over Aberdeen – and had just returned from a two-match ban in time to face Celtic.

However, he had previously only been sent off twice in his career, firstly against St Johnstone in 2013, then St Mirren in 2019.