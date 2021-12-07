Dundee United star Calum Butcher facing three-game ban if SFA issue red card for tackle on Celtic ace David Turnbull

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United’s Calum Butcher faces a three-game ban if the SFA issue a retrospective red card for his tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull.

Butcher is walking a suspension tightrope after SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips issued him with a Fast Track Notice of Complaint on Tuesday.

Phillips will determine on Thursday whether or not to overturn referee Don Robertson’s initial yellow card.

If found guilty of a retrospective red card offence, then Butcher will be served an immediate two game ban.

🗣️'This is as clear as it comes for me. This is a leg breaker' Sportscene pundits Neil McCann and Chris Iwelumo assess Calum Butcher's challenge during Dundee United's 3-0 loss to Celtic⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yg0BCEdkrl — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) December 6, 2021

But Butcher will face a further sanction if he is red-carded after crashing through the points threshold.

Butcher has picked up five yellow cards and a red in his last seven games.

He has already served a two game ban this season after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez.

Butcher was just nine minutes into his return from that suspension when he made the tackle on Turnbull.

Butcher will be issued with an additional one game ban if the SFA rule against him – effective 14 days from the date the red card was incurred.

That would come into force on December 19th.

It will also mean Butcher won’t appear for United until after Christmas.

He would be ruled out for home games with Livingston and Hibernian and a trip to Rangers.