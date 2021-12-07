Dundee United star Calum Butcher facing three-game ban if SFA issue red card for tackle on Celtic ace David Turnbull

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United star Calum Butcher facing three-game ban if SFA issue red card for tackle on Celtic ace David Turnbull

By Ewan Smith
December 7 2021, 10.00pm
Calum Butcher will discover his fate from an SFA hearing on Thursday
Calum Butcher will discover his fate from an SFA hearing on Thursday

Dundee United’s Calum Butcher faces a three-game ban if the SFA issue a retrospective red card for his tackle on Celtic star David Turnbull.

Butcher is walking a suspension tightrope after SFA compliance officer Andrew Phillips issued him with a Fast Track Notice of Complaint on Tuesday.

Phillips will determine on Thursday whether or not to overturn referee Don Robertson’s initial yellow card.

If found guilty of a retrospective red card offence, then Butcher will be served an immediate two game ban.

But Butcher will face a further sanction if he is red-carded after crashing through the points threshold.

Butcher has picked up five yellow cards and a red in his last seven games.

He has already served a two game ban this season after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez.

Butcher was just nine minutes into his return from that suspension when he made the tackle on Turnbull.

Calum Butcher has been cited by the SFA for his challenge on David Turnbull

Butcher will be issued with an additional one game ban if the SFA rule against him – effective 14 days from the date the red card was incurred.

That would come into force on December 19th.

It will also mean Butcher won’t appear for United until after Christmas.

He would be ruled out for home games with Livingston and Hibernian and a trip to Rangers.

Dundee United star Calum Butcher learns SFA D-day following tackle on Celtic ace David Turnbull

 