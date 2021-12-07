St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful of signing a free agent BEFORE January transfer window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful of signing a free agent BEFORE January transfer window

By Eric Nicolson
December 7 2021, 10.25pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could make another signing before the end of the month.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson could make another signing before the end of the month.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of making a new signing before the January transfer window opens.

And that will be the start of an extensive ‘four or five’ player new year rebuild of his squad.

The Perth boss has already picked up one free agent this month, Viv Solomon-Otabor, who has shown early signs of promise.

Now he has revealed there may be another new recruit who can feature in 2020.

“We will hope to get four or five new faces in the window,” said Davidson.

“We are working hard just now to get someone in and hopefully we’ll have another body before Christmas.

“And then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Cover all bases

Managers would never plan in the summer to be busy in January but Saints’ extensive injury list has forced Davidson’s hand.

“Last year, if you looked at our injury percentage record for our starting players, it was very low,” he said.

“This year it is quite high.

“That is probably the big reason why we’re where we are at the moment.

“If we had key players fit and available, it becomes different. It has been harder.

“We need to make sure we go into the second half of the season strong and covered in all areas.”

Saints face a daunting programme of seven games in 23 days before the mid-season break.

The St Johnstone midfield next generation: Callum Davidson’s loan report on Charlie Gilmour, Cammy Ballantyne, Alex Ferguson and Max Kucheriavyi