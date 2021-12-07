St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hopeful of signing a free agent BEFORE January transfer window

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful of making a new signing before the January transfer window opens.

And that will be the start of an extensive ‘four or five’ player new year rebuild of his squad.

The Perth boss has already picked up one free agent this month, Viv Solomon-Otabor, who has shown early signs of promise.

Now he has revealed there may be another new recruit who can feature in 2020.

“We will hope to get four or five new faces in the window,” said Davidson.

“We are working hard just now to get someone in and hopefully we’ll have another body before Christmas.

“And then we’ll see what happens after that.”

Cover all bases

Managers would never plan in the summer to be busy in January but Saints’ extensive injury list has forced Davidson’s hand.

“Last year, if you looked at our injury percentage record for our starting players, it was very low,” he said.

“This year it is quite high.

“That is probably the big reason why we’re where we are at the moment.

“If we had key players fit and available, it becomes different. It has been harder.

“We need to make sure we go into the second half of the season strong and covered in all areas.”

Saints face a daunting programme of seven games in 23 days before the mid-season break.