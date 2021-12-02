Viv Solomon-Otabor was a ‘positive’ for St Johnstone at Dundee as Callum Davidson reveals why Eetu Vertainen was taken off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Viv Solomon-Otabor gave St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson a “positive” to take out of his team’s dispiriting defeat to Dundee.

The Perth boss was happy to see the short-term signing running at, and past, Dark Blues’ right-back Cammy Kerr when he came on for Eetu Vertainen, who was taken off because he was tiring.

“Viv is very direct,” he said.

“I knew he could do that so it was good to see.

“That was a positive and I thought Eetu did OK as well.

“It was a case of his legs wouldn’t just last a full game yet.”

Form slump

Davidson has called on his players to show unity as they seek to end a worrying form slump against Ross County on Saturday.

“We always said it would be a very tight league,” he said.

“At the moment we’re going through a little tough period and we’re lacking in attacking options.

“There weren’t many changes to come on.

“We need to make sure we’re fighting and stay pulling in the right direction.”