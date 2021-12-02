Viv Solomon-Otabor was a ‘positive’ for St Johnstone at Dundee as Callum Davidson reveals why Eetu Vertainen was taken off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Viv Solomon-Otabor was a ‘positive’ for St Johnstone at Dundee as Callum Davidson reveals why Eetu Vertainen was taken off

By Eric Nicolson
December 2 2021, 4.00pm
Callum Davidson was happy with Viv Solomon-Otabor's impact against Dundee.
Viv Solomon-Otabor gave St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson a “positive” to take out of his team’s dispiriting defeat to Dundee.

The Perth boss was happy to see the short-term signing running at, and past, Dark Blues’ right-back Cammy Kerr when he came on for Eetu Vertainen, who was taken off because he was tiring.

“Viv is very direct,” he said.

“I knew he could do that so it was good to see.

“That was a positive and I thought Eetu did OK as well.

“It was a case of his legs wouldn’t just last a full game yet.”

Form slump

Davidson has called on his players to show unity as they seek to end a worrying form slump against Ross County on Saturday.

“We always said it would be a very tight league,” he said.

“At the moment we’re going through a little tough period and we’re lacking in attacking options.

“There weren’t many changes to come on.

“We need to make sure we’re fighting and stay pulling in the right direction.”

