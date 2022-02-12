FIONA ARMSTRONG: A very late postcard got me thinking…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Columnists

FIONA ARMSTRONG: A very late postcard got me thinking…

By Fiona Armstrong
February 12 2022, 11.00am
It takes three months for a postcard to arrive at Fiona's house from Africa. Which gets her thinking about the post.
It takes three months for a postcard to arrive at Fiona's house from Africa. Which gets her thinking about the post.

A postcard drops through the letterbox. It was sent almost three months ago. So, it is a little late.

Admittedly, the thing has had a way to travel. It has come from Africa. And was sent by the chief when on his Namibian adventure.

On the front is a dramatic picture of a golden desert. On the back, scrawly handwriting tells me he is well and enjoying the trip.

The postcard featured the dramatic Skeleton Coast in Namibia.

Onto the mantlepiece. It goes. And sitting there in all its postcard glory, it reminds the MacGregor of his travels in another distant land.

Again, he was trying to send a letter home, and he asked the man in the shop how much the stamp would be.

The cost, he was told was two whatever the currency was.

Pay twice, post once…

He paid the money, got the stamp. And was then promptly asked for two more of said currency.

“But you said it was two…”

“Two it is,” came the reply. “That is for the stamp. If you want it to go in the post bag…”

I muse at the slowness of a delivery from abroad.

Yet this card that has just arrived on the mat could equally have got there quickly and been languishing at the bottom of some sorry sack in our local post office.

And when you think about it, in the great scheme of things, those few months it took to get here is nothing.

The longest postal delivery

According to the Guinness Book of Records, one of the longest times between a letter being posted and being delivered is 89 years.

In 2008 a woman in England received a reply to a party invitation that had been sent in 1919.

Snail mail, it seems, is alive and well.

Last year a postcard sent by a British student studying in America was finally received by his family – some thirty-seven years after he said goodbye to it.

So, there we are. Families the length and breadth of the land are complaining that their children never keep in touch.

And all the time it could be down to the post – either ours, or whichever country the thing was sent from.

Our wonderful posties

Our two posties here are wonderful. And my mother’s is a real star.

I see him this week. Always cheerful and helpful. Keeping an eye on the older folk.

Checking their bins are out when they should be. And, along with thousands of others, delivering and collecting those Covid tests. In short, being key workers during lockdown.

In his spare time, my mother’s postman also raises money for good causes.

One way is to put the wildlife pictures he takes into a calendar – which he then sells.

Sells successfully. Since November he has managed to collect more than £2,000 for a Parkinsons’ charity.

We chat for a few minutes. About the weather and my mother’s health – which I can report, is wonderful, touch wood…

I know it is late in the day, but I put in an order for a calendar. My wallet may be lighter, but so is my heart…

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]