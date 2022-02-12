Bryce Murray: Fundraiser memorial football match planned in honour of ‘kindhearted’ Forfar 21-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bryce Murray: Fundraiser memorial football match planned in honour of ‘kindhearted’ Forfar 21-year-old

By Amie Flett
February 12 2022, 12.00pm
Bryce Murray with nephew Keenan Brechin (top left) and older brother Rudi Brechin (bottom). Top inset Bryce and Fraser Kemp. Bottom inset Gary Ellis and Bryce.
Friends and family of a young Forfar man who died late last year have planned a memorial football match in his honour to raise money for charity.

Tributes were paid to Forfar 21-year-old Bryce Murray after he died suddenly just two days after Christmas.

The fundraising event, which will raise cash for a charity of the family’s choice, will be held at Station Park in Forfar on Sunday, with kick off at 1pm.

Bryce Murray.

Bryce’s friends Fraser Kemp, 21, and Gary Ellis, 21, came up with the idea because of the bond they forged with Bryce through the sport.

‘It’s what he deserves’

Fraser said: “We were having a conversation about what else we could do other than the funeral and we thought that a sort of charity memorial football match would be a good idea seeing as he loved football as much as he did.

“We organised two teams, one of the teams will be my team of his local friends and a couple of his family members, and Gary’s team will be the boys that Bryce used to play with when he played for Dundee United Social Club.

“He made everybody feel so special so I think it’s what he deserves.

Bryce Murray and friend Fraser Kemp.

“A lot of people have put loads of thought into how it’s going to go, I know that would have meant the world to him.

“There was heaps of folk at the funeral, which he would have been so shocked by, but he deserved nothing less.”

Gary, who has played football with Bryce since they were eight years old, said the pair shared great memories together through playing football.

He said: “Every time Bryce played football he was happy, it’s one thing he was really good at. I remember when he first started playing, my dad who was a [Royal] Marine at the time, said he’d never seen someone run as fast as Bryce.

Gary Ellis and Bryce Murray while on holiday, both aged 18.

“I feel he would absolutely love the fact it’s being held in Forfar at Station Park as it’s his hometown and it’s not just at a wee football ground, it’s a professional team’s football ground as well.”

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out to the event on Sunday, where all money raised will be going towards the Be Kind Movement, a charity which celebrates the power of kindness through education.

35-year-old Rudi Brechin, Bryce’s brother, said the family chose the organisation because it represents everything the 21-year-old believed in.

“It was the most fitting for Bryce,” Rudi said.

Bryce Murray with nephew Keenan Brechin (top left) and older brother Rudi Brechin (bottom).

“He was always giving people everything even when he had nothing himself.

“That’s just who he is, it’s something Bryce did without needing prompted to do.

“So we thought that was the best way to go; giving to a charity that will help educate children in being kind and being like Bryce so we went for that one.”

‘It’s really amazing to see’

Rudi said the family have been blow away by the support they have received following Bryce’s death and the thought that has gone into the fundraiser event.

“I think it’s amazing, I’ve always known how special my little brother was but to actually witness something being planned like this, it’s unbelievable,” Rudi said.

“The amount of love he’s been shown and my family’s been shown, it’s really amazing to see.”

Bryce Murray with the Forfar Boys team.

After his death, a crowdfunder was set up by a close friend to Bryce to help support his family with funeral costs which has since raised over £11,000.

Rudi said: “I want to say a big massive thank you to everyone that donated and for the support for my mum.

“Everything everyone has done for Bryce and for me, my family, my kids, my mum – it’ll never ever be forgotten.

Bryce Murray (right) with older brother Rudi Brechin.

“The support that’s been shown for all of us, it’s been a blessing that everyone’s stepped up for Bryce.”

Tickets to the event are £5 and there will be a number of raffle prizes where people can win Rangers football goodies.

As Bryce’s field position on the pitch was number eight, the family plan to let off fire works and balloons during the eight minute of the match in celebration of his life.

