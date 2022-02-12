Fife attacker whose victim needed CT scan placed under supervision after months on remand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife attacker whose victim needed CT scan placed under supervision after months on remand

By Ross Gardiner
February 12 2022, 12.00pm Updated: February 12 2022, 2.30pm
Dale O'Leary previously admitted to the nasty assault.
A Fife man who struck a drinking buddy’s head off the floor so hard he required a CT scan has been released from custody.

Dale O’Leary had already served the equivalent of a six month prison sentence on remand when he appeared for sentencing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He admitted punching pal James Millar in a row over being separated on a night out.

The 26-year-old admitted attacking pal James Millar at a property in Dunfermline’s Broomhead Drive on November 7.

The pair got into an argument after being separated during a night out.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova said O’Leary was upset at having been left behind.

He repeatedly punched Mr Millar and hit his head off the floor, leaving him injured.

Hated prison

His solicitor Chris Sneddon described the injuries sustained by Mr Millar as “superficial.”

He said: “Clearly, Mr O’Leary has a bad record.

“He has been in custody since November.”

Mr Sneddon told the court: “There are fairly significant factors which have affected his development.

“He’s indicated to me he has hated prison. He doesn’t like being there.”

Unpaid work

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio released O’Leary from custody and placed him under supervision for two years.

The sheriff also instructed him to complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

He said: “When you go to the trouble of striking someone’s head off the floor, arguably you’ve gone beyond the summary threshold.

“There was a CT scan.”

He added: “It seems to me that although you have pled guilty to what I consider to be a serious offence involving an assault striking Mr Millar’s head off the floor to his injury, I can properly deal with this with a non-custodial disposal.

“You have served a period on remand which is the equivalent of just under six months in prison.”

Previous jail time

In 2016, O’Leary was sentenced to almost three years behind bars after abducting a woman and making her watch as he poured bleach over himself.

His victim ran to the bathroom to try to phone the police, but O’Leary stopped her.

He brandished a bottle of bleach at her before making her watch as he poured it on himself.

O’Leary had told a witness that she was “going to die tonight”, as he locked her inside the property.

He pushed her into the living room where he cut her with a piece of broken glass and seized her mobile phone while covering her mouth.

She required to attend hospital to be treated for injuries.

O’Leary was then sentenced to 35 months in prison by Sheriff Craig McSherry at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

