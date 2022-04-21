RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath feat is no fluke – and players will give everything to beat Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath feat is no fluke – and players will give everything to beat Kilmarnock

By Rab Douglas
April 21 2022, 5.30pm Updated: April 21 2022, 7.00pm
Rab Douglas and Dick Campbell are plotting a victory over Kilmarnock.
Wee Arbroath to be pushing a club like Kilmarnock, with the huge budget they’ve got, all the way in the Championship title race is an incredible story.

For the second last game of the season, the eyes of Scottish football will be on Rugby Park.

And we’ll be taking a travelling support west that would have been unthinkable at the start of the season.

Killie were huge favourites to go straight back up to the Premiership and we were huge favourites to go down.

To put it into perspective, a few of our players will be doing half a shift at their main job on the day of the game before getting their tracksuit on and their sleeves rolled up to give their all for Arbroath.

This match and everything that goes with it is more than we could have asked for.

We’re already guaranteed to finish second.

To be going into it on the back of scoring five goals – the most we’ve got in one game all season – is ideal.

We’re also five unbeaten, so our form is there.

Our record against Killie is good and we’ve lost the least amount of games in the league.

This isn’t some kind of fluke.

We’ll give it everything we’ve got.

It’s different to the Deefiant season at Dundee for obvious reasons.

But that’s the only thing I can really compare it to in terms of the togetherness of an underdog group of people, all pulling in the same direction.

Whatever happens on Friday night, Arbroath’s season will be alive for at least another week.

Every goalkeeper watching Zack Steffen get robbed by Sadio Mane trying to play his way out from the back in Man City’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool will have got a shiver up the spine.

It won’t have been in front of as big a worldwide audience as Saturday’s but we’ve all been there in some form.

The same thing nearly happened to Ederson the week before and, even though Pep Guardiola will know that Steffen is nowhere near his number one’s quality, he wouldn’t have had a go at the American for not just booting the ball up or out of the park.

The philosophy at City, Liverpool and other big clubs is to use the keeper as an extra playmaker.

Alisson Becker did a chop in his own box to get past Bruno Fernandes in the midweek game at Anfield!

The life of an elite goalkeeper has changed and it will never go back to the way it used to be.

Mark McGhee made the headlines this week talking about going cold and hungry in the build-up to Dundee’s big game against St Johnstone.

It’s been a long wait since the comeback against Dundee United and Mark will know that, with this match being so important, there are times when you need to lighten the mood a bit.

I’ve been working with Dick Campbell long enough now to know that the man-management side of things is so important.

Mark’s job is to get his players arriving at kick-off in the best possible frame of mind.

And if Dundee win on Saturday, there will be a few managers turning the heating off and cutting back on their dinner!

