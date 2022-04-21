Dundee boss Mark McGhee reveals thinking behind bizarre plan to go cold and hungry ahead of St Johnstone clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee reveals thinking behind bizarre plan to go cold and hungry ahead of St Johnstone clash

By George Cran
April 21 2022, 2.37pm Updated: April 21 2022, 3.25pm
Dundee boss Mark McGhee in the dugout against Aberdeen.
Dundee boss Mark McGhee in the dugout against Aberdeen.

Dundee boss Mark McGhee has survived his week without heating so far, joking the weather on the “east coast Riviera” made life with cold radiators more bearable.

The Dens Park boss caused a stir this week after revealing his bizarre plan to go cold and hungry in preparation for Saturday’s big home clash with St Johnstone.

In an interview with Sky Sports, McGhee explained his thinking behind the move in the hope it might inspire his players to alter their approach to the must-win game.

‘Caught people’s imagination’

“I’m trying to get the message across that unless you change something, nothing changes,” he said.

“To be successful you need to make sacrifices.

“You have to do something about it.

Mark McGhee with Dundee players ahead of the recent derby at Tannadice.

“The boys have been fantastic, the quality of training has been the best it has been since we’ve been here.

“All I’m trying to do is give them ways of finding a little bit more in themselves, asking a little bit more of themselves and challenge themselves a wee bit.

“I used two things that I just plucked out of the air to try to demonstrate how you do that.

“It’s caught people’s imagination, which is great, because that’s what I was trying to do.”

Sacrifices

He added: “It was more ‘what can I do?’

“Out of the blue, I decided I wasn’t going to use the heating and I said that.

“I’ve done that.

“There’s a little diet that Lesley Strachan, Gordon Strachan’s wife, gave me some time ago which works.

“I decided to show that discipline this week, I was going to do that.

“I hope the players understand that when I arrive at the game on Saturday having made these little sacrifices I’ll feel slightly more entitled to get a good result.

“I’ll feel as if I have done something about it for myself.”

So, how cold was it?

Fortunately for McGhee the cold snap earlier this month has given way to milder spring weather.

And he’s thankful for that.

“It’s not been too cold – to be fair, I don’t know if it was frost on the windows whether I could have done without the heating!” McGhee joked.

“But, it’s been absolutely fine, the glorious east coast Riviera here in Broughty Ferry and Dundee is a nice place to live.”

Player scepticism?

In his original interview, McGhee admitted he had spoken to captain Charlie Adam about his plan only to be told he was “off his head” by the former Scotland man.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam.

Asked whether he has come across any scepticism from the playing squad, the Dundee boss replied: “I didn’t want them to go on diets and without heating, I just wanted them to understand the psychology of that kind of sacrifice.

“Of having to do something about it.

“Hopefully, it worked.”

Dundee boss Mark McGhee hails fan efforts to fill Dens Park for St Johnstone clash as he targets ‘next step’

