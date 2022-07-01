EVE MUIRHEAD: Putting big names like Lexi Thompson on the clock at golf majors will help in the battle against slow play

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lexi Thompson’s latest collapse in the last round of a major was a watch-through-the-fingers ordeal.

She’s been a big name in the sport for a long time now as plenty of others have come and gone but closing out the big ones has been a real issue.

To go from two shots clear to one outside a play-off (and leave a mid-range putt well short on the 18th green) comes down to mental problems rather than technical ones, particularly when this sort of thing has happened before.

Arguably, an even bigger story from the women’s LPGA Championship, though, was her group being put on the clock for slow play.

Justin Thomas vented his objection to it out on social media and I’m sure a lot of the pros felt the same way.

I’m all for helping slow play, but putting those ladies on the clock with 2 holes left trying to win a major seems like a good read the room situation and don’t put them on the clock 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 26, 2022

For people like me who find the pace of play in modern golf to be a huge turn-off to watching on TV, it was a fair call.

The more high profile the examples are, the more likely the message is to hit home.

I know that if I’d seen Anette Norberg or Jennifer Jones getting penalised for something when I was an up-and-coming curler it would have really had an impact.

All too often, it’s been the low-ranking players in golf tournaments who have been put on the clock, not the big names.

And, to go back to Lexi Thompson, maybe when she reflects on another title that got away, she’ll think that playing at a quicker pace and not giving herself as much time to let demons creep in will be an important step towards becoming a serial major winner.

It’s been a seven-year wait but I’m back on Question of Sport!

Last time I was on, Sue Barker was hosting and Matt Dawson was my team captain – now it’s Paddy McGuinness and Ugo Monye.

There’s definitely been a bit of a switch from a sports quiz feel to more of an entertainment programme for those of you who haven’t watched it for a while.

Anyway, it was great fun and I think it I’ll be on the TV in a month or so.

Lots of laughs on @QuestionofSport ! 🥅⚽️🥌🏃🏼‍♀️

Thanks to my captain @ugomonye and team mate @adamjones3 !@SamanthaQuek much fun! #haaaaard 🤣 Always a pleasure to be asked to be back on 😊 pic.twitter.com/OaXcZ9I4yz — Eve Muirhead OBE (@evemuirhead) June 29, 2022

That was my Wednesday and I’ve got a Saturday at Wimbledon in the Royal Box to look forward to.

The big curling wedding of the year has meant I’m back up the road today, though!

It’s Vicky Wright and Greg Drummond’s big day in Stranraer.

Vicky has been my team-mate for the last few years as you’ll all know and if you remember my columns from way back, Greg was my flat-mate as well as being the current mixed doubles coach.

Not only are they getting married, they’ll get their own trip to Wimbledon on Monday!

Ross Paterson is the latest Scottish curler to call it a day.

Like Vicky and Greg, Ross has been on the scene for years.

He played with my brother, Glen, and his team competed at the last World Championships.

🏆Scottish Champion @ross_paterson announces his retirement from full time curling.

Everyone @BritishCurling wishes the multiple medal winning internationalist all the very best for his future.

▶️https://t.co/KqqPi4cRNZ#curling

📸PPA/WCF/@PhotoVagrant pic.twitter.com/EMwAqGJsPe — British Curling (@BritishCurling) June 29, 2022

With Team Mouat at such a high level, Team Whyte up there as well and the junior world champions coming through, it’s hard to argue with Ross’s call that this is a good time to move on to his next challenge.

It feels like I’ve been saying this a lot lately – I’m sure he won’t be lost to Scottish curling!