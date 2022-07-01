EVE MUIRHEAD: Putting big names like Lexi Thompson on the clock at golf majors will help in the battle against slow play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Putting big names like Lexi Thompson on the clock at golf majors will help in the battle against slow play

By Eve Muirhead
July 1 2022, 9.00am
Lexi Thompson during the last round of the LPGA Championship.
Lexi Thompson’s latest collapse in the last round of a major was a watch-through-the-fingers ordeal.

She’s been a big name in the sport for a long time now as plenty of others have come and gone but closing out the big ones has been a real issue.

To go from two shots clear to one outside a play-off (and leave a mid-range putt well short on the 18th green) comes down to mental problems rather than technical ones, particularly when this sort of thing has happened before.

Arguably, an even bigger story from the women’s LPGA Championship, though, was her group being put on the clock for slow play.

Justin Thomas vented his objection to it out on social media and I’m sure a lot of the pros felt the same way.

For people like me who find the pace of play in modern golf to be a huge turn-off to watching on TV, it was a fair call.

The more high profile the examples are, the more likely the message is to hit home.

I know that if I’d seen Anette Norberg or Jennifer Jones getting penalised for something when I was an up-and-coming curler it would have really had an impact.

All too often, it’s been the low-ranking players in golf tournaments who have been put on the clock, not the big names.

And, to go back to Lexi Thompson, maybe when she reflects on another title that got away, she’ll think that playing at a quicker pace and not giving herself as much time to let demons creep in will be an important step towards becoming a serial major winner.

It’s been a seven-year wait but I’m back on Question of Sport!

Last time I was on, Sue Barker was hosting and Matt Dawson was my team captain – now it’s Paddy McGuinness and Ugo Monye.

There’s definitely been a bit of a switch from a sports quiz feel to more of an entertainment programme for those of you who haven’t watched it for a while.

Anyway, it was great fun and I think it I’ll be on the TV in a month or so.

That was my Wednesday and I’ve got a Saturday at Wimbledon in the Royal Box to look forward to.

The big curling wedding of the year has meant I’m back up the road today, though!

It’s Vicky Wright and Greg Drummond’s big day in Stranraer.

Vicky has been my team-mate for the last few years as you’ll all know and if you remember my columns from way back, Greg was my flat-mate as well as being the current mixed doubles coach.

Not only are they getting married, they’ll get their own trip to Wimbledon on Monday!

Ross Paterson is the latest Scottish curler to call it a day.

Like Vicky and Greg, Ross has been on the scene for years.

He played with my brother, Glen, and his team competed at the last World Championships.

With Team Mouat at such a high level, Team Whyte up there as well and the junior world champions coming through, it’s hard to argue with Ross’s call that this is a good time to move on to his next challenge.

It feels like I’ve been saying this a lot lately – I’m sure he won’t be lost to Scottish curling!

Tags

Conversation

