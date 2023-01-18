RAB DOUGLAS: I don’t blame Dundee for not turning on undersoil heating but call-offs ‘personal insult’ to groundsmen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

RAB DOUGLAS: I don’t blame Dundee for not turning on undersoil heating but call-offs ‘personal insult’ to groundsmen

By Rab Douglas
January 18 2023, 7.00pm
Dundee admit they kept their undersoil heating off for the visit of Dunfermline. Image: SNS.
Dundee admit they kept their undersoil heating off for the visit of Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

All ground staff take their jobs seriously and the Dundee groundsmen are no different.

The Dens Park pitch is their pride and joy and when something’s wrong with it or games are called off they take it as a personal insult.

This week must have been hard for them with THREE games called off in a week.

Dundee said it would be ‘fiscally irresponsible’ of them to put the heating on for the call-off with Dunfermline.

Officials inspect the waterlogged Dundee surface last week. Image: Craig Brown, Dunfermline Athletic.

I’ve heard all the suggestions that they wanted the game off. Why would they?

In the current climate, can you blame them for not switching the heating on this time?

I have no idea what it costs to turn the undersoil heating on at Dundee.

I’ve seen the suggested figures but, no matter the cost, it may have been a hard one for them to justify – having had it on for the Cove game before that was called off.

It’s not as though this game was going to attract a big crowd like a game against the Old Firm would. And Dundee are under no obligation to switch their heating on.

Gayfield under the floodlights.
Dundee had heating off and some clubs have considered saving on floodlight costs. Image: SNS

You can’t keep writing off money.

Energy bills are soaring and it’s only a matter of weeks since some clubs were discussing moving forward kick-off times to save on floodlight costs.

That said, Dundee are piling up rearranged games and that won’t help the team.

Dundee must avoid fixture pile-up

Garry Bowyer will be desperate to get those games played as soon as possible and get themselves back to the top of the league.

I still believe Dundee will win the league.

Queen’s Park are doing very well but Dundee, for me, have more strength and depth.

But the longer this goes on without them being able to play games, the harder it becomes.

They aren’t the only people having pitch troubles.

Hosting two Viaplay Cup semi-finals on THAT Hampden pitch within 24 hours was a disgrace.

The weather was horrendous at the weekend. Arbroath played in some of the worst conditions I’ve seen, down at Ayr.

I don’t blame the ground staff for the state of Hampden.

I blame the people who schedule two huge games so close to each other at this time of year.

They need to have a big rethink.

St Johnstone: Fans being priced out of football

There could be a lot of empty seats at St Johnstone this weekend. Image: SNS.

It looks like there could be some sort of boycott by St Johnstone fans for their game with Rangers this weekend.

They will have their own reasons for their pricing strategy but I completely understand why fans are against it.

Asking for £30 in the third week of January, is expecting an awful lot.

St Johnstone have released a statement on it and will have learned harsh lessons over how to treat their supporters with this game.

Football is about the fans. We want as many in to watch games as possible.

Don’t make it difficult for them.

I want Arbroath to beat boyhood heroes Motherwell

I proudly watched Motherwell lift the Scottish Cup at Hampden in 1991.

I actually still have an unused ticket stub from the game for a pal who couldn’t make it.

They were my team, my heroes. I even played for Motherwell Boys’ Club under-15s with the late Phil O’Donnell.

But that won’t stop me wanting to win when they visit Arbroath on Saturday.

Arbroath fans will back their side in big numbers against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

I had a great time at Dundee but I relished every minute of our win there earlier this month.

This will be a huge test for Arbroath and a great day out for the fans.

Motherwell aren’t firing on all cylinders at the moment but they could choose to fire against us.

If they don’t, and we are up for it, then you never know. It could be the game that kick-starts our season.

