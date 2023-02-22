RAB DOUGLAS: Liverpool v Real Madrid howlers might have made Mark Birighitti feel better but will Dundee United goalie want to go straight back in?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RAB DOUGLAS: Liverpool v Real Madrid howlers might have made Mark Birighitti feel better but will Dundee United goalie want to go straight back in?

By Rab Douglas
February 22 2023, 5.00pm
Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS

Stevie May will have been mentioned on a few training pitches this week.

For us coaches, he’s the new patron saint of chasing down lost causes!

Before I get on to the Mark Birighitti calamity, it’s only right that May gets the credit he deserves.

There’s no point pressing just for the sake of it.

He sensed there was an opportunity – and probably knew that the pass-back wasn’t a great one – and he committed to his sprint.

As soon as the first touch of the goalkeeper wasn’t a good one, he’ll have known there was a real chance for him.

From a Dundee United point of view, there’s a chain of errors.

For starters, there’s a time and place to play it out from the back and just after equalising in such a crucial game certainly isn’t it.

Charlie Mulgrew shouldn’t be showing for it.

A goalie wants a defender at an angle if he’s playing out from the back.

The only thing can Charlie can do when he’s in a straight line is play it back.

But it’s careless to not roll the ball to Birighitti’s favoured side though.

The rest is obviously all on the keeper.

This was one of the worst examples I can think of but we’ve all been there to an extent – mine was a heavy touch in the snow at Pittodrie.

Watching the Liverpool v Real Madrid game might have made Birighitti feel a bit better.

Two of the best in the world had their own nightmare moments.

I’d probably say that there’s nobody out there who is better with the ball at his feet than Alisson Becker.

The pass back he got from Joe Gomez wasn’t the cleanest but he chose the wrong option, plain and simple.

You know for a fact Jurgen Klopp won’t change his tactics of using Alisson as an extra outfield player.

It’s a bit different for United.

And the first thing will be – does Birighitti start against Ross County and does he even want to?

Dundee are still my tip to win the Championship but they are making heavy going of it.

Like last season, nobody has been able to pull away at the top.

Paul McGowan has been a huge player down the years – on and off the pitch – and letting him go on loan to Dunfermline is a risk.

It’s not something I expected but Gary Bowyer brought in a lot of players near the end of the transfer window and he’s going to have to use them.

It will be interesting to see if he turns to another fans’ favourite, Shaun Byrne, again.

I still think he’s got a lot to offer in Dundee’s title push.

Nobody at Gayfield will be panicking at the sight of Arbroath slipping to the bottom of the table.

I thought we were much more like ourselves in the second half at Cove and it was crucial that we took something from that game.

There are encouraging signs and you can never doubt the battling qualities of our boys.

We’ve got players who were signed in January and are still bedding themselves in.

I’m sure it will go to the wire at both ends of the table.

