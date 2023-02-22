KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home News Dundee

KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding

By Kezia Dugdale
February 22 2023, 5.07pm Updated: February 22 2023, 5.17pm
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
Big Noise Douglas musicians Xander Dallas, 11, Oscar Dallas, 8, Amelia Bain, 10, Heidi Bain, 8, with their gran Rachel Dallas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Earlier this week the Scottish Parliament passed its budget for the forthcoming year.

It determined how much we’ll spend on our NHS and other frontline public services. It will finance pay deals for teachers and nurses and many other public servants who have spent much of 2023 in industrial dispute. And it’s the money we spend building roads, hospitals and houses (although it’s never enough).

It’s possible you missed the process of determining how £48billion of our money  is distributed, amid the maelstrom of the SNP’s now very real leadership contest

But perhaps the more crucial conversations taking place this year are in town halls and council chambers, where each of Scotland’s 32 local authorities are getting to grips with the cuts they’ll have to make in order to make their budgets balance.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "The SNP in Dundee don’t have to make this cut. It’s not a choice between competing good things."

Dundee’s John Alexander deserves a degree of credit for being very frank with the citizens of the city about what that will entail.

He has made clear that there is a vast gap between what he has committed to spending and what is actually coming in to council coffers via council tax, other levies and charges, plus the money he gets from central government.

And given he shares a political party with the Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, it was almost brave of him to declare in December of last year that the budget settlement from the SNP in Edinburgh was “insufficient.”

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
Council leader John Alexander. Image: DC Thomson.

I think most community groups, anti-poverty organisations, school and community leaders could think of some other more imaginative, if not colourful, words.

Big Noise Douglas among groups facing cuts

Mr Alexander has repeatedly told the public he needs to make £18million worth of savings. And he has explained all the tensions in his budget between competing good things.

Where I lose sympathy for his approach is the way in which it sets these good things against each other, presenting false choices as if the city can only have libraries or sport centres, domestic abuse services or foodbanks.

It cheapens the debate. And it also uses these organisations, full of people devoted to their communities, as human shields for the political choices which he and his administration are making.

group of youngsters playing violins.
The Big Noise Douglas children’s orchestra could lose its council funding. Image: Sistema Scotland

The starkest example of this is the approach to the longstanding promise Dundee City Council, under his leadership, made to Big Noise Douglas.

This is an anti-poverty project led by the charity Sistema Scotland and rooted in one of the city’s most deprived communities.

It is hugely popular and renowned for the work it does using music to support more than 500 children and young people in the city each week

All the academic evaluations of these programmes show that they unequivocally build resilience and confidence in the young people who take part in them.

Violinist Nicola Benedetti playing with youngsters in the Big Noise Douglas orchestra.
Nicola Benedetti is a supporter of Big Noise Douglas and performed with some of the children at Festival of Strings Dundee.

Research has shown children develop new skills which help them focus in class, work in teams and get on in school.

It’s the long hard slog stuff that is required to close the attainment gap. And it works.

Big Noise Douglas funding can be saved

Dundee City Council promised to fund this work to the tune of £600,000 this year.

Knowing finances were tough, Sistema Scotland offered to take just half of that to keep the doors open.

Unless something dramatically changes in the council chambers on Thursday, they won’t get a penny.

Opposition parties’ alternative budgets for the city include money for Sistema. They have demonstrated that the money can be found if the political will is there.

If just a couple of SNP councillors change their minds, then the future of this project could be secured.

The SNP in Dundee don’t have to make this cut to Big Noise Douglas.

It’s not a choice between competing good things.

And the price of letting these children down will be far higher than the price of a couple of councillors doing the right thing and changing their minds in these final hours before the budget.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
Dundee firefighter Steven Adams spent 10 days in Turkey. Image: SFRS
Dundee firefighter says he saw 'humanity at its best' during Turkish earthquake rescue mission
Marco Cavola (left) was killed in a shotgun blast by childhood friend Franco Moroni.
Gunman who fired fatal Perthshire shot told police 'I don't shoot, I'm not an…
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?
Former Dundee lecturer Ken Riley has died.. Unknown. Picture: Frank King.
Ken Riley: Dundee lecturer, musician and spiritual seeker dies
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The Dick McTaggart Centre closed on Friday.
Gymnasts' frustration as electrical fault closes Dundee's Dick McTaggart Centre
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Tayside and Fife through the decades
Harris Academy, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools

Most Read

1
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: Liverpool v Real Madrid howlers might have made Mark Birighitti feel better…
Master Chefs of Great Britain chair George McIvor and 17-year-old chef Connor Cameron at the Seafood Masterclass. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Gallery: More than 200 students treated to demonstrations by four Michelin chefs at St…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented