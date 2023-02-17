Council set to end funding for Big Noise Douglas as charity boss hits out at ‘devastating’ plans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bosses at a flagship Dundee music programme claim disadvantaged kids will be left worse-off after the city council confirmed it no longer plans to help fund the project.

The local authority is proposing to end its financial support for Big Noise Douglas from this summer.

The project benefits about 500 children a week in Claypotts Castle and St Pius Primary Schools and also hosts after-school care and summer holiday sessions.

The council has committed nearly £1 million to the programme over the last two years from “one-off monies” as part of a partnership with charity Sistema Scotland – which runs the service – and community campaign Optimistic Sound.

Charity chief brands council plans ‘devastating’

The programme is expected to cost about £2.7m to run over the next three years and it had been hoped the council would provide about a third of that.

But the SNP administration says it can no longer afford the outlay as it looks to plug an £18m gap in its own finances.

It comes after Sistema raised fears earlier this week that its funding could be cut.

The Courier understands Big Noise Douglas is likely to continue, but the programme – which has 27 staff members – will now have to be reduced.

Reacting to the news, Benny Higgins – chair of Sistema Scotland – told The Courier: “This is a deeply regrettable recommendation from council officials which would be devastating for the Douglas community.

“The community would also welcome an opportunity to meet with councillors so they can hear about the transformational impact of the programme.

“Independent research has confirmed that Big Noise participation leads to more positive post-school destinations.

“There can be nothing more important than the future of our country’s children. Sadly, with every turn of the wheel, the disadvantaged become more so.

“The children, their families, and their communities deserve better than this.”

£1m investment for free schools music service ‘protected’

Mr Higgins says he is “urging councillors to keep the promise they made” – though the local authority insists no formal commitment for funding exists beyond this year.

It comes as the administration is looking to raise council tax in the city by 4.75% in order to make up some of the budget shortfall.

But council leader John Alexander says nearly £1m of investment in a free schools music service will be protected, to the benefit of more than 3,500 city youngsters.

He said: “None of this is easy and I know that people will understand that the city council is wrestling with a number of national and international challenges that have an impact on our budget.”

The proposals are expected to be voted through by councillors next week.

Why is council support for Big Noise Douglas ending?

A report by Audrey May, executive director of the children and families service, and Paul Fleming – the chief education officer – sets out the reasons for withdrawing financial support for Big Noise Douglas.

It says the council’s own Instrumental Music Service (IMS) already has a presence in the schools where Big Noise Douglas (BND) takes place.

The report continues: “It is recognised that the BND programme is having an impact on some outcomes for some young people and several families.

“This is particularly evident in relation to softer, albeit important, skills such as confidence.

“However, there is currently limited empirical evidence to conclude that the BND programme has delivered significantly improved outcomes for children in relation to attainment and attendance after five years of this targeted intervention.

“Considering this, alongside the reach, impact, and flexibility of the council’s Instrumental Music Service, it is recommended the committee agrees that no recurring financial support is provided by Dundee City Council to the Big Noise Douglas programme after the end of academic year 2022/23.”

Cut ‘would affect many families’

Families who have benefitted from the programme have previously said they would be “devastated” if any funding cuts led to a reduction in the service.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for council support to continue.

Lynne Rihoy, whose 11-year-old daughter Paige attends Big Noise, is behind the petition.

She said: “Any reduction in the service that Big Noise offers due to a cut in funding would affect many families.

“A lot of people use the programme after school and during school holidays as something for their children to do and to keep costs down.

“During the holidays it gives the children and young people something to do without parents having that added pressure and expense of trying to find them something to do every day.

“That alone makes a huge difference and in this current financial climate especially it is important.”