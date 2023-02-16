Kids ‘would be left devastated’ if Big Noise Douglas funding cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Kids ‘would be left devastated’ if Big Noise Douglas funding cut

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 16 2023, 5.30am Updated: February 16 2023, 7.08am
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Heidi Bain, 8, Oscar Dallas, 8 Amelia Bain, 10, and Xander Dallas, 11, all benefit from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A Dundee woman says her four grandchildren would be left devastated if a flagship music project had its funding cut.

Rachel Dallas has spoken out amid fears Big Noise Douglas could lose out on vital cash.

Charity Sistema Scotland, which has run the programme for the past five years, is concerned about the amount of money it will receive in the coming months from Dundee City Council.

Children ‘love being part of Big Noise’

Bosses had expected the majority of funding for the project – £660,000 – to come from the local authority in 2022/23.

But the charity says that funding could now be “under threat” due to budgetary pressures facing councils.

It says it has “yet to receive any assurances of continued support which was previously promised” and has submitted a bid for reduced funding of £300,000 ahead of the budget being set next week, in an attempt to protect existing service users.

Rachel Dallas with her grandchildren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Rachel’s grandchildren – Xander Dallas, 11, who plays the viola, and brother Oscar, 8, who plays the violin, along with their cousins Amelia Bain, 10, who plays the cello and sister Heidi, 8, who also plays violin – are among more than 500 children who benefit from the programme each week.

Rachel said: “It is only because of Big Noise that all my grandchildren were given an incredible opportunity and have all learned to play an instrument.

“They all love being part of the project and learning about music.”

Community ‘desperate’ to see Big Noise continue

She says it would be “devastating” if a loss of funding impacted on the programme.

She added: “Big Noise has given my grandchildren and many others in the community a fantastic chance they would never have had otherwise.

“This is a fantastic project and everyone in the community is desperate for it to survive.

The youngsters have learned to play different instruments. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The children are all desperate to be able to stay involved with the project. They want to keep learning and playing their instruments.

“They all get so much out of it and would miss it very much if they could no longer be part of this.”

In addition to helping youngsters learn to read music and play instruments, Big Noise Douglas provides after-school care and sessions during school holidays.

Rachel hopes the funding can be maintained. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A petition calling for the council to “honour their commitment” to the programme continues to gather signatures.

In response to the charity’s concerns, council leader John Alexander said: “The council won’t set its budget until February 23 and as everyone will appreciate, it has been a moving feast in recent weeks.

“The administration is continuing to work to balance the £18 million financial gap facing Dundee City Council.

Big Noise Douglas pupils. Image: Big Noise Douglas

“We are not unique in that challenge and there’s a delicate balance between all of the priorities, projects and investments required in the city.

“A 30% council tax increase would be required to stand still and clearly, that is not on the table.

“We are working to strike the right balance in the toughest of circumstances.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Dundee City Council rejected a proposed centralised tribunal for pupil placements in schools. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee city councillors praise rejection of proposed pupil placement tribunal
small children playing violins
COURIER OPINION: Dundee needs Sistema Scotland to keep making its Big Noise
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
Matthew Watt.
Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project'
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040545 - Sheanne Mulholland story: Pics of secondary school picket lines at Harris Academy for national teacher strike. Picture shows: teachers picketing at the entrance to Harris Academy, Perth Road, Dundee, 11th January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Teachers offered new pay deal in bid to halt strike action
Strike action at Dundee Airport has been confirmed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fire and security staff at Dundee Airport vote for strike
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
Christopher Traynor.
Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing
The trial is happening at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Broughty Ferry man denies trans-Atlantic sex pic blackmail plot
The daffodils at Camperdown Park in Dundee are waking up. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and…

Most Read

1
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
2
Edith Bowman and Colin Murray in Anstruther for Food Fest Scotland. Image: BBC Scotland
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
3
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
4
Fiona Walsh of Toll House Spirits. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
4
5
Kirkcaldy Aldi Store McKenzie Street
Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi
6
Police were called to Craigowan Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Lumphinnans Farm in Cowdenbeath. Image: Baird Lumsden
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
8
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
7
9
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
10
Joseph Sneddon died in 2022 in police custody. Image: G Jennings/ DC Thomson.
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s…

More from The Courier

Fox, left, and owner Mark Ogren
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme
Andy Considine during St Johnstone training. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teachers strike Picture shows; Teachers picket in Perth. Perth. Supplied by Supplied Date; 24/11/2022
Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon celebrates as she joins SNP's newly elected MPs for a group photo call outside the V&A Museum in Dundee. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday December 14, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election Scotland. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos
Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years
St Andrew's has a distinctive gable and tower fronting Glamis Road in Kirrie. Image: Church of Scotland
New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk
Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan with Afghanistan veteran Giles Duley. Image: Elevator
Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee
smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
2

Editor's Picks

Most Commented