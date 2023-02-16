Kids ‘would be left devastated’ if Big Noise Douglas funding cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee woman says her four grandchildren would be left devastated if a flagship music project had its funding cut.

Rachel Dallas has spoken out amid fears Big Noise Douglas could lose out on vital cash.

Charity Sistema Scotland, which has run the programme for the past five years, is concerned about the amount of money it will receive in the coming months from Dundee City Council.

Children ‘love being part of Big Noise’

Bosses had expected the majority of funding for the project – £660,000 – to come from the local authority in 2022/23.

But the charity says that funding could now be “under threat” due to budgetary pressures facing councils.

It says it has “yet to receive any assurances of continued support which was previously promised” and has submitted a bid for reduced funding of £300,000 ahead of the budget being set next week, in an attempt to protect existing service users.

Rachel’s grandchildren – Xander Dallas, 11, who plays the viola, and brother Oscar, 8, who plays the violin, along with their cousins Amelia Bain, 10, who plays the cello and sister Heidi, 8, who also plays violin – are among more than 500 children who benefit from the programme each week.

Rachel said: “It is only because of Big Noise that all my grandchildren were given an incredible opportunity and have all learned to play an instrument.

“They all love being part of the project and learning about music.”

Community ‘desperate’ to see Big Noise continue

She says it would be “devastating” if a loss of funding impacted on the programme.

She added: “Big Noise has given my grandchildren and many others in the community a fantastic chance they would never have had otherwise.

“This is a fantastic project and everyone in the community is desperate for it to survive.

“The children are all desperate to be able to stay involved with the project. They want to keep learning and playing their instruments.

“They all get so much out of it and would miss it very much if they could no longer be part of this.”

In addition to helping youngsters learn to read music and play instruments, Big Noise Douglas provides after-school care and sessions during school holidays.

A petition calling for the council to “honour their commitment” to the programme continues to gather signatures.

In response to the charity’s concerns, council leader John Alexander said: “The council won’t set its budget until February 23 and as everyone will appreciate, it has been a moving feast in recent weeks.

“The administration is continuing to work to balance the £18 million financial gap facing Dundee City Council.

“We are not unique in that challenge and there’s a delicate balance between all of the priorities, projects and investments required in the city.

“A 30% council tax increase would be required to stand still and clearly, that is not on the table.

“We are working to strike the right balance in the toughest of circumstances.”