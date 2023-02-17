Meet the Perthshire pals whose new business gives golf clubs an extra shot By Rob McLaren February 17 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 17 2023, 8.31am 0 The Golf Insights team Steve MacDiarmid, Pete Craigon, Iain Simpson and Dougie Cleeton. Image: Golf Insights. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki stepping down after nine years Harland & Wolff: Fife jobs cuts after failed offshore wind contract Energy giant EDF posts jump in UK profits due to higher prices NatWest sees profits jump by a third and returns annual bonus for bosses Retail sales unexpectedly rebound in January M&S nudges out Waitrose and Aldi in annual supermarket satisfaction survey Record 91.2% of eligible card transactions in 2022 were contactless – Barclays Ambulance workers to stage new strike in pay wrangle Kwasi Kwarteng: Trying to lower taxes in mini-budget was right Border Force workers to stage strike in pay dispute Most Read 1 Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s 2 Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts… 3 First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes 4 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 5 5 Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions 2 6 Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife 7 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland 14 8 Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told 9 Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections 2 10 What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum? More from The Courier Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in… Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in… Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face… Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase How Dundee United's George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice Editor's Picks ‘Our love will last forever’: Wife’s tribute to Fife firefighter and dad of twins who died after Jenners fire EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland’s next first minister Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of ‘sextortion’ plot but admits child abuse offences Carer’s £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user’s bank card Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face Dundee United again with 1,500 fans behind them How Dundee United’s George Fox Stand rose from the rubble of old Tannadice Council set to end funding for Big Noise Douglas as charity boss hits out at ‘devastating’ plans Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary ‘veering’ towards bid to become next first minister SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation Most Commented 1 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 2 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 3 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 4 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 7 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 8 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 9 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 10 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre