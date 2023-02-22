Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals the real Dens Park heroes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s rare that a player lasts more than a few years at any one club now such is the fast-fashion nature of football.

By the time Paul McGowan’s Dens Park contract runs down in the summer it will have been nine years since he signed under Paul Hartley.

The Celtic youth product spent time at Morton, Hamilton and St Mirren – where he won the League Cup – before his move north-east.

Since then he won promotion to the Premiership and played there under James McPake – one of six managers he has played under.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” he told Courier Sport as he was unveiled as McPake’s latest addition at Dunfermline.

“I’ve had six managers there. When a new manager comes in, they look at the squad and they want to bring their own players in.”

Big influence

McGowan has had his troubles off the field but says that it behind him now and that it was never a fair reflection of who he truly is.

The now-35-year-old said the move to Dundee in 2014 was a big step in the right direction.

He praised the club for sticking by him in troubled times – but added that loyalty goes both ways.

“Paul Hartley took me there, he was a big influence on me there – helping me through difficult spells in my career,” said McGowan.

“I know I’ve had a lot of off-field stuff but anybody that’s ever worked for me knows I’m not that person that they see or read about.

“I’ve been caught in the wrong situations.

“Dundee have been a massive part of my life, they stuck by me through difficult periods.

“On the other hand, I’ve hardly been injured, played over 300 games, always at training, barely missing games.

“I’ve been there for that long and I’ve seen so many players leave on bad notes and fallouts – I never wanted that.

“I always remember [former Dundee teammate] Darren O’Dea and it always stuck with me: I want to leave out the front door and be good with everybody – shake everybody’s hand.

“I’ve got a great relationship with everybody at the club – everybody.

“There’s not one person that I’ve had a fallout with – they’ve all been amazing.

Sad day

“The fans, big up to them because love me or hate me they knew I gave everything for the club on matchday.

“It was a sad day, I’m not going to lie.”

Despite him being a “dying breed” that appeared more than 300 times at the one club, there are those who outlast even the likes of McGowan.

The midfielder said the real heroes at clubs are the ones behind the scenes doing all the day-to-day tasks.

“Players come and go,” he said, “the people behind the scenes, they stay. They’re the most important people.

“People like that you need to keep at club. They’re the most important people.

“They come in every day and make it people like me feel welcome.

“It’s one chapter closing and a new one opening – hopefully it’s a successful one.”