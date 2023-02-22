Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals the real Dens Park heroes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals the real Dens Park heroes

By Craig Cairns
February 22 2023, 5.19pm Updated: February 22 2023, 5.21pm
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.

It’s rare that a player lasts more than a few years at any one club now such is the fast-fashion nature of football.

By the time Paul McGowan’s Dens Park contract runs down in the summer it will have been nine years since he signed under Paul Hartley.

The Celtic youth product spent time at Morton, Hamilton and St Mirren – where he won the League Cup – before his move north-east.

Since then he won promotion to the Premiership and played there under James McPake – one of six managers he has played under.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” he told Courier Sport as he was unveiled as McPake’s latest addition at Dunfermline.

McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.

“I’ve had six managers there. When a new manager comes in, they look at the squad and they want to bring their own players in.”

Big influence

McGowan has had his troubles off the field but says that it behind him now and that it was never a fair reflection of who he truly is.

The now-35-year-old said the move to Dundee in 2014 was a big step in the right direction.

He praised the club for sticking by him in troubled times – but added that loyalty goes both ways.

“Paul Hartley took me there, he was a big influence on me there – helping me through difficult spells in my career,” said McGowan.

McGowan said former Dundee boss Paul Hartley was a big influence.

“I know I’ve had a lot of off-field stuff but anybody that’s ever worked for me knows I’m not that person that they see or read about.

“I’ve been caught in the wrong situations.

“Dundee have been a massive part of my life, they stuck by me through difficult periods.

“On the other hand, I’ve hardly been injured, played over 300 games, always at training, barely missing games.

“I’ve been there for that long and I’ve seen so many players leave on bad notes and fallouts – I never wanted that.

“I always remember [former Dundee teammate] Darren O’Dea and it always stuck with me: I want to leave out the front door and be good with everybody – shake everybody’s hand.

“I’ve got a great relationship with everybody at the club – everybody.

“There’s not one person that I’ve had a fallout with – they’ve all been amazing.

Sad day

“The fans, big up to them because love me or hate me they knew I gave everything for the club on matchday.

McGowan made more than 300 appearances for Dundee. Image: SNS.

“It was a sad day, I’m not going to lie.”

Despite him being a “dying breed” that appeared more than 300 times at the one club, there are those who outlast even the likes of McGowan.

The midfielder said the real heroes at clubs are the ones behind the scenes doing all the day-to-day tasks.

“Players come and go,” he said, “the people behind the scenes, they stay. They’re the most important people.

“People like that you need to keep at club. They’re the most important people.

“They come in every day and make it people like me feel welcome.

“It’s one chapter closing and a new one opening – hopefully it’s a successful one.”

