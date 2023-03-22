RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen’s Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RAB DOUGLAS: Two-horse race between Dundee and Queen’s Park

Dundee needed their win against Ayr United. Image: SNS.

By Rab Douglas

It’s starting to look like it will be a two-horse race for the Championship title and automatic promotion.

Dundee needed that win against Ayr United on Tuesday night and they are probably the only realistic threat to Queen’s Park now.

I would expect Owen Coyle’s team to drop points but Ayr are now eight back and that’s an unrealistic gap to close with only seven games to go.

Four adrift for Dundee doesn’t feel insurmountable at all given they play Queen’s Park on the last day of the season.

And also given the impressive performance they produced to see off Ayr at Dens.

That was much more like it.

Hopefully on Friday night Arbroath will have made Dundee fans even more optimistic by beating Queen’s Park.

We obviously need the win for our own selfish reasons.

Things are building for us – even though we know that a run of draws isn’t what we’re looking for.

We weren’t at our best against Morton last time out but we dug in for a point and Derek Gaston’s double-save to deny Ali Crawford is the sort of moment that can turn a season around.

Derek’s been excellent for us this season.

I can only think of one game – against Dundee actually – when he has been off-form.

We need to get ourselves in front.

A win against the league leaders would be a huge result to pile the pressure on Hamilton and Cove.

It’s great to hear that Kevin McNaughton is in a much better place now after his struggles with depression.

A lot of people were worried a while back when he made his cry for help on social media.

It’s always nice if you can reach out to somebody when they’re struggling a wee bit.

I managed to get his number and I checked in with him.

It’s a minute of your life to try and make sure somebody else is in the right place.

It was lovely of him to mention me being one of the people who got in touch. I’m sure there were loads of others.

Life after football can be tough for a lot of players – in the social media age it can be tough while you’re in the game as well.

You do think to yourself – is there enough support for ex-pros out there?

Probably not.

Mark Robertson arrived at Dundee a few months after I left for Celtic.

He was a popular guy at Dens Park by all accounts and his son was born in the city.

Mark’s Australian through and through and it’s no surprise that Alex has chosen them over his other options for international football, including us.

This isn’t like the Harry Souttar case when he was involved with the Scotland under-age teams until the 21s.

Australia are building up a fair-sized contingent of boys who qualify for us, though.

Martin Boyle is one of their main players and Jason Cummings has turned his career around to play at a World Cup.

We got Lyndon Dykes, though.

And he hasn’t done too badly.

It is a reminder that the SFA do need to be on the ball to pick up players because Australia seem to be as good as anybody out there at the moment in sourcing talent.

