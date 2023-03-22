Man taken to hospital after crash leaves van on side near Cupar

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Cupar in Fife which left a van on its side.

Emergency services, including firefighters, police and ambulance, attended the collision on the A914, just outside Springfield, near Stratheden, on Wednesday afternoon.

The road, which was closed following the incident, has since re-opened.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Wednesday po were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash on the A914 near Springfield.

“One man was taken to hospital for treatment and recovery was arranged.”

The extent of the man’s injuries is not yet known.

Two fire crews sent to A914 crash

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said they received a report of the crash at 4.24pm on Wednesday.

He said: “We received a call to attend a crash on the A914 near to Stratheden.

“Two fire appliance from Cupar were sent to the scene.

“Firefighters were not required to assist removing anyone from the vehicle.”

One witness said: “The road was closed while emergency services attend the crash.

“I saw two fire engines, police and an ambulance.”