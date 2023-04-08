The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

The difference between a trick, a joke, and being fooled

Having had a look at April fools attempted by other newspapers and organisations. I was struck by how clever some were. But also by how poor others were.

Post Thumbnail
By Steve Finan

I’m sure that those of you with eyes, and a sense of humour (or sense of the ridiculous), had no trouble unriddling that my column last week was an April fool. The clue was in the initial letters of each paragraph.

My thanks to those who got in touch, even if it was to assure me of my duncery.

Having had a look at April fools attempted by other newspapers and organisations. I was struck by how clever some were. But also by how poor others were.

A good one was by the staff at The Royal Albert Hall, who “discovered” a letter sent to the hall during the war by Winston Churchill. The letter asked that if the hall did indeed have Adolf Hitler’s missing testicle, could it be sent to him for use as propaganda?

I thought that worked. You have to know the cheeky wartime song, of course.

But some papers merely used obviously ludicrous fantasies, or stories relying on tawdry innuendo or smutty puns as their “fool”. That’s not a genuine April fool. There is little wit or ingenuity. No joke, no trick, no “fooling” anyone.

Which leads me to one of my favourite pastimes, musing over the exact meaning of words.

You’ll know what I mean because I’m sure, as a words person, you will have pondered the difference between a bucket and a pail, a couch and a sofa, whether a huge swathe is bigger than a vast tract.

I insist upon good spelling, I’m fascinated by syntax, I get irate about punctuation. But the thing I truly enjoy about language is separating out minuscule shades of meaning and understanding the precise definitions of words.

I’d have liked to have spent my life studying lexical semantics but didn’t stick in enough at school!

So I ask you, with April fools in mind, what’s the difference between a trick, a joke, and fooling someone?

I think a joke is spoken. A trick can also be verbal, but is more likely to have a physical element. A card trick, a saw-a-woman-in-half trick. To hide behind the door and shout “boo” when your daughter enters is playing a trick.

To “fool” someone, on April 1 or any date, you have to take them along with you a little way, pull the wool over their eyes without them realising they are being “taken”, at least for a little while.

Of course, for someone to properly enjoy an April fool, they have to be able to laugh at themselves a little for being taken in.

Finding people like that, that’s the tricky bit!

 

 

 

Word of the week

Asseverate (verb)

Declare or state solemnly or emphatically. EG: “I asseverate that the gentleman who called me a clodpoll after reading my column last week last week was right.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Lesley has a handy guide for middle age.
LESLEY HART: Manifesto for the middle aged
SRU chief executive, Mark Dodson. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Mind games with Gregor Townsend is risky for SRU chief executive Mark…
Post Thumbnail
If you ever write to me or meet me, refer to me in this…
Team Switzerland won another World curling gold. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Will Switzerland's record-breaking World Curling champions set a new trend others will…
Like Gwenyth Paltrow, Martell was also involved in an accident while skiing. Image: Martel Maxwell.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Why Gwyneth Paltrow won’t survive bizarre ski trial with reputation intact
New First Minister Humza Yousaf (centre) alongside fellow contenders Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. Image: PA
KEVIN PRINGLE: Humza Yousaf must listen to both sides of SNP's 52-48% voter split
3
Mike Ashley has bought the Overgate. Jim Spence believes that can only be a good thing for Dundee.
JIM SPENCE: Mike Ashley's Overgate takeover could help Dundee compete once more with Glasgow…
Humza Yousaf is the new SNP leader - but there will be 'no honeymoon period,' Kirsty Strickland believes. Image: PA
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Why Humza Yousaf will start his tenure as first minister at a…
3
UCI World Cycling Championships, like this one in Australia, will come to Dundee this summer. Image: Shutterstock
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee must get on its bike and make most of UCI Cycling…
Our Rab has been suffering from very painful feet.
RAB MCNEIL: My feet have been killing me

Most Read

1
To go with story by Marc Deanie. Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ?soulmate? and Perthshire camping trip Picture shows; Missing Fife dad Reece Rodger and partner Paula Airzee. N/A. Supplied by Paula Airzee Date; Unknown
Reece Rodger: Partner of missing Fife dad reveals fresh details about ‘soulmate’ and Perthshire…
2
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
3
Dundee chef and Great British Menu 2023 Champion of Champions Adam Handling.
Adam Handling Q&A: Dundee chef on winning Great British Menu and future plans
4
Milltown Cottage has amazing views from its huge windows. Image: Savills.
Stunning £900k Highland Pertshire home has unbeatable views across Loch Tay
5
Tony Watt applauds Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
Tony Watt claims he wasn’t wanted at Dundee United as St Mirren loan star…
6
One of the firefighters John Buist, pictured in 1960. Image: Fire Brigades Union
Heroic firefighters who lost their lives in Dundee in 1960s finally to be honoured
7
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
4
8
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
9
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
10
Togs for Tots, chair Jill Smith, secretary Pauline MacDougall and volunteer Angela Giacchetto inside its current premises.
‘Devastating blow’ as Dundee children’s clothing bank forced to quit premises

More from The Courier

'All around the park' Easter event at Douglas Community Park. Picture shows; Zariyah Duffy, 4, on an Easter egg hunt. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Best pictures as kids take part in egg-cellent Dundee Easter hunt
Pierre Reedy in action for Real Salt Lake against Colorado Rapids in MLS. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee announce signing of Pierre Reedy ahead of Arbroath clash
Fun at the Black Watch Castle. Keep the children entertained this Easter with an egg-cellent Easter fun day at the Castle. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth families hop to Black Watch Castle Museum for Easter fun
Loick Ayina looks ahead to Sunday's visit of Hibernian. Image: SNS
Loick Ayina reveals Dundee United father figure as Tannadice loan star embraces learning curve
Police outside home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock.
COURIER OPINION: Can things get better or is SNP ship sinking?
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady
James O’Connor is to appear in court on Thursday accused of killing 89-year-old Frederick Burge.
Missing Perthshire 15-year-old found safe and well
Life's been a juggle for Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's a juggling act, it is
Liam Mitchell.
Fife welder keeps licence despite injuring baby in high-speed crash
Jack Jones from Kilmarnock with his new tattoo of the Fife mining tower. Image: Jack Jones
Man gets 'unique' tattoo of Fife coal mine tower on leg

Editor's Picks

Most Commented