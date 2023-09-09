The garden cane that was supposed to go down, slowly, but kept going up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The garden cane that was supposed to go down, slowly, but kept going up

How big is a stone before it’s a boulder? How red is medium-rare? A linguist would call idiosyncratic word definitions “referential indeterminacy”. Words mean one thing to one person, something slightly different to another.

By Steve Finan

Have you ever been on these leadership courses that modern workplaces love so much? One I attended started with a teamwork exercise.

The course leader made five of us stand, shoulder to shoulder, arms in front, forefingers extended. She laid a garden cane across our fingers and the one rule was that everyone had to maintain contact with the cane.

She asked us to slowly lower the cane to the floor.

It sounds simple but was a hilarious disaster. With everyone trying to “maintain contact” it went up instead of down. It was high at one end and low at the other so slipped off. It took a lot of talking to get it right.

The crux is the definition of “slowly”. Some would have taken a full minute to lower the cane slowly, others reckoned slowly lowering takes three seconds.

Your definition of words is unique to you.

How big is a stone before it’s a boulder? How wide is a wood before it’s a forest? How long ago must a burial be before grave robbing becomes archaeology?

When I phone my bank and I’m put on hold and told “your call is important to us and will be answered soon”: my idea of an acceptable “soon” is 12 seconds.

Your personal definitions can be crystallised by experiences.

I recall, as a young man on holiday in Spain, being stuck in a lift. We were trapped for 45 minutes and it was hot and claustrophobic. A portly, middle-aged German chap had a panic attack and lost control of his bowels.

Since then, I don’t accept minor smells as “pungent”. I have experienced pungent.

To add some stark seriousness, my father, in his understated way that took me years to fully understand, said being in a slit trench while the Luftwaffe bombed his airfield taught him what is “important”.

A linguist would call idiosyncratic word definitions “referential indeterminacy”. Words mean one thing to one person, something slightly different to another.

In one home a mug of tea might be what another family calls a cup of tea.

How red is medium-rare? How brown is a well-fired cake? One person will say the sea is aquamarine; another calls it turquoise.

I think a baby is less than three months old. After that it’s a child.

How long is long hair? How much money is rich? When do memories become history?

It’s one of the great things about the English language: you use it to your own taste.

 

 

Word of the week

Nimiety (noun)

More than is necessary; an overabundance. EG: “You could argue that having myriad different ways to express myriad things denotes a nimiety of words in the English language.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

