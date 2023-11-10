EVE MUIRHEAD: Are two brothers from Angus making the Craiks the next big family in Scottish curling?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Are two brothers from Angus making the Craiks the next big family in Scottish curling?

James and Ross have claimed senior titles with different teams.

Ross Craik curling for Britain at the Winter Youth Olympics.
Ross Craik curling for Britain at the Winter Youth Olympics.
By Eve Muirhead

Curling in this country has got a tradition of family names continuing through the generations.

I’m obviously proud of all the Muirheads who have made their mark and the same will be true for the Hays, the Smiths and a fair few others.

The latest one in the headlines in Scotland is the Craiks.

I couldn’t tell you how far curling goes back in their family but I do know that they’ve been supporting our sport in Angus and nationally for as long as I can remember.

Bobby Craik died this year.

He had the great claim to fame of being part of the Edzell Curling Club team that won the Grand Match on the Lake of Menteith in 1979 and became the unofficial World Outdoor Curling Champions.

Bobby’s son, Gordon, is a passionate supporter of curling and a familiar face at big tournaments.

And now Gordon’s boys, James and Ross, are making an impact at the top of the sport.

James is currently competing in his first Grand Slam in Canada.

He’s in one of four Scottish teams inside the top 16 of the world – which is the sort of strength in depth only Canada are used to enjoying.

And younger brother, Ross, has won his first senior title in Denmark.

He’s got the Scottish Juniors coming up but the more exposure he can get to playing with the men, the better.

It was huge for me to be able to do both juniors and ladies.

Having a dad who was steeped in curling – and brothers who were very good curlers – was a big support over the years.

It will be interesting to watch the Craiks and to see how far they can push each other.

Some sports lend themselves better than others to the advancement of technology.

Cricket is the first one that springs to mind in terms of helping the game rather than fundamentally changing it.

Football seems to be going through a real crisis, with more and more people questioning whether the introduction of VAR was worth the disruption it has caused to the flow of the sport and supporter enjoyment.

I was famously left cursing technology at the 2018 Winter Olympics when my last stone in a round robin game against Sweden had to be taken away after the light came on to say that I had released it after the hog line.

Given it had never happened to me before – or since – I was pretty confident that it was an error.

There was no way of appealing, though. It’s just a case of having to accept it and move on.

Seven years later, if you asked me whether technology has moved on, I’d have to say ‘no’.

In a lot of tournaments you still see the stone handle being switched off because they’re not working as they should.

You can see a skip cleaning a stone before a crucial shot and the light is already flashing because batteries have run out or something.

Curling hasn’t got on top of this yet.

If you’ve got technology in sport, athletes need to have confidence that it’s reliable.

