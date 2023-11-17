When the best friend of The Beatles wooed and won Miss Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

When the best friend of The Beatles wooed and won Miss Scotland

By Steve Finan

In youthful days I worked with a chap who was, to put it mildly, prone to exaggeration.

He once told a tale of walking along in Perth when a car stopped and four lads asked where was the best place in town for a drink?

He jumped in the car and took them to his local. Their names were John, Paul, George and Ringo and they became his best mates.

Another tale involved Miss Scotland, who (he claimed) had a part-time job in an ice-cream van that frequented the streets where he lived. Guess who became his girlfriend?

Every workplace and every pub has a storyteller. You’ll have known (and chuckled at) a few yourself.

But people like this, who strive desperately to impress, are part of the reason the language is so often so badly used.

It’s all about drama.

In the summer, Facebook informed me of panic on the streets of Broughty Ferry. It turned out a local café had run out of ice-cream. That isn’t panic, it is mild disappointment.

I was informed recent rain was “insane”. It was quite heavy.

There wasn’t any fresh veg for a day at my local supermarket due to delivery difficulties during last month’s floods. It wasn’t a “famine”.

People increasingly reach for the nth degree. An inconvenience becomes a crisis; a mild disagreement becomes a war; a different idea is fascism.

I also think people are less likely to accept others have different opinions. These self-entitled egoists then use the most extreme words they can dredge from their vocabularies in an attempt to promote themselves as the one and only holders of truth.

Claims get ever more shrill, reactions lurch towards the ridiculous. There is little restraint, dignity, or true debate. People don’t want to discuss anything any more. They want to find someone with an opposing view and shout obscenities at them.

If you’ve ever observed a Twitter (now X) dispute, precious few ever concede a point or allow themselves to be persuaded by logic or even hard facts.

What might have been an interesting debate becomes a shouting match salted with hate.

And the language is misused. Storms of hyperbole rage, silly comparisons are drawn, out-of-proportion adjectives are thrown.

It’s entertaining at times, in the same way a Punch & Judy show is entertaining. But rarely enlightening.

Where once my workmate told amusing tales, the ugly child of inventive storytelling is ad hominem attacks and polarisation to the point of extremism.

I preferred knowing John Lennon’s best mate.

 

 

Word of the week

Reptant (adjective)

Moving with a creeping, crawling action. From the same Latin root as reptile. EG: “An honest truth moves reptant through twisted minds until it emerges, deformed and blackened, as a belief terrible to behold.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

