New Alyth residents quizzed on plan to expand village by more than half

Residents in New Alyth are being consulted on plans for dozens of new homes which will increase the size of their village by more than half.

Perth-based housebuilder A&J Stephen wants to construct 55 properties on land to the west of New Alyth.

The settlement is home to around 90 households at present.

The development site is currently farmland next to a play park on the edge of New Alyth.

A&J Stephen is proposing a mix of private and affordable homes.

The plans will be on show at a consultation event in Alyth Town Hall next week.

The builder says the intention is to “complement” the existing village.

However, residents have raised concerns about the scale of the proposals, and the likely impact on roads, schools and health services in the area.

Some are also pointing to the cumulative effect of new housebuilding elsewhere.

It comes after plans for 100 new homes at Meigle, five miles away, were approved recently.

Perth and Kinross Council gave the Meigle scheme the go-ahead, despite 59 objections and concerns about a local Iron Age site.

New Alyth homes plan put to public

The plans for New Alyth show a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes on one and two storeys.

Fourteen affordable homes are included in the design.

The site has been identified as suitable for housing in the local plan.

A&J Stephen says it would work with Perth and Kinross Council on a flood risk assessment, tree planting and improvements to the existing playpark,

The company is stressing that the plans have yet to be finalised, and says it’s important that residents have their say.

A spokesperson said: “We are looking forward to presenting our proposals for the site to the local community and obtaining their valuable feedback on the designs.

“As a local Perth based housebuilder we have a good understanding of the needs of the local housing market and our high quality homes will complement the New Alyth settlement.”

The consultation event will be held in Alyth Town Hall on Tuesday November 21 from 4pm until 7pm.