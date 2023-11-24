EVE MUIRHEAD: Early exit for Scottish women at European Curling Championships but men in good position to go for gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Columnists

EVE MUIRHEAD: Early exit for Scottish women at European Curling Championships but men in good position to go for gold

Team Morrison failed to get through the round-robin stage in Aberdeen.

Scotland have been knocked out of the European Curling Championships.
Scotland have been knocked out of the European Curling Championships. Image: WCF.
By Eve Muirhead

Rebecca Morrison and her team will be gutted to miss out on the medal play-offs at the European Curling Championships but hopefully that will quickly pass and it won’t be too long until they take encouragement from the bigger picture.

Not only is the tournament on Scottish ice, it’s being contested in Rebecca’s home city of Aberdeen.

That just magnifies the motivation to do well – and the feeling of disappointment when you don’t achieve what you’ve set out to.

My big ‘home’ one was the World Juniors in Perth all those years ago, when I was going for a record fourth gold.

It was the cocktail of pressure, excitement and opportunity that you’d imagine.

Listening to the Scottish girls, they were pretty clear that they had their sights set on matching or even improving on last year’s bronze.

That’s a sign of progress in itself.

They were certainly capable of getting into the top four.

They had some really impressive games and their overall numbers were where they would have wanted to be.

They’re not far away from being a top team.

I certainly think they’ve progressed since their bronze.

It’s just a few shots here and there that cost them over the course of the week.

The front end of the team, in particular, has been very strong.

A record of five wins and four losses was enough to get them through 12 months ago but not this time.

You’re always looking for a minimum of six and three in the round robin.

The big positive is they’ve qualified Scotland for the World Championships.

I never took that for granted in all my years of competing in the Euros and I’m sure the girls didn’t either.

It will be interesting to see how the team develops.

They’ve gone with a five-person team all season and were swapping their second player over the course of the week – Gina Aitken and Sophie Sinclair.

This is the time to do it and I’m sure the coaches will be taking a detailed look at individual numbers, not just this week, but over the course of the year.

They’ll be trying to figure out the strongest combination.

You do see rotation a bit more than you used to in the women’s game.

Italy, Germany and Denmark have done it as well.

Given the success we had in our Olympic gold year, it’s something that British Curling have got a history of success with.

It could turn out to be a key part of the process on the road to the next Games.

And I’m optimistic Team Morrison will end up viewing this week as a step forward rather than back.

Aberdeen has put on a great event.

All the chat in the curling world has been really positive.

The ice conditions have been perfect.

Tom Brewster is the ice technician and for him to turn a club environment into a major arena-type one has been a brilliant job.

There’s no sign of the ice deteriorating.

The weekend is sold out, which is exactly what you want to hear.

The spectators will be hoping for a Scotland v Italy final in the men’s.

That was my prediction at the start and I’m not changing my mind.

Italy have topped the round robin but Bruce Mouat and the Scottish boys have shown their very best form at times as well.

The reigning World Champions against the favourites and winners of the last two Grand Slams would be a fitting conclusion to a great week for curling in Scotland.

More from Columnists

Businessman Gary Rooney donated £3,000-worth of toys to the Help for Kids Christmas appeal at its winter ball.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Help for Kids is making sure deprived children wake up with a…
Post Thumbnail
When the best friend of The Beatles wooed and won Miss Scotland
Can Rebecca Morrison and Bruce Mouat lead Scotland to Euro success on home ice?
EVE MUIRHEAD: European Championship predictions as Scotland have strong double medal curling chance on…
Could Callum Davidson be taking over from Malky Mackay?
RAB DOUGLAS: Callum Davidson could be right man to replace Malky Mackay at Ross…
Post Thumbnail
Who’s she, the cat’s mother?
Ross Craik curling for Britain at the Winter Youth Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Are two brothers from Angus making the Craiks the next big family…
Post Thumbnail
The difficulty the young and old have when discussing trans issues
Andy Murray.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Andy Murray anger is understandable but I still think there is one…
Post Thumbnail
Boy meets girl; girl moves to Aberdeen; boy is sad. A story told with…
Italy made a big curling breakthrough with mixed gold at the last Olympics.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Curling has a pathway to the top, rugby needs the same

Conversation