12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win fish and chips for a year at Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop in Broughty Ferry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Day nine of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is definitely one that will keep you coming back for more – and more, and more.

Thanks to the team at Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop in Broughty Ferry, one lucky winner will be tucking into a free fish supper at least once a month for a whole year.

Fish and chips is a stable takeaway in Scotland, and if there’s one thing we do really, really well, it’s that.

Delicious haddock fried in a moreish batter and plated up with a healthy portion of tasty chips. What’s not to love?

What’s the prize?

With this prize you’ll not just win fish and chips once a month for yourself, but you’ll actually bag yourself two suppers a month which means you’ll be able to treat either someone in your family, or a friend, to a chippie, too.

You can use the voucher any time of the month, however, you can only use the voucher once a month – so no sneaking in trying to use it twice.

For more information about Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop visit www.facebook.com/people/Murrays

Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop box of haddock and chips.

To enter the Murray’s giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The winner is entitled to two fish and chip suppers once a month from January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2023. There are no conditions around dates.

Prize cannot be changed for cash. No change will be given if having a single and not a supper.

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms