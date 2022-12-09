12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win fish and chips for a year at Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win fish and chips for a year at Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop in Broughty Ferry

Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 9 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 13 2022, 10.38am
fish and chips
Murray's fish and chips box.

Day nine of our 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway is definitely one that will keep you coming back for more – and more, and more.

Thanks to the team at Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop in Broughty Ferry, one lucky winner will be tucking into a free fish supper at least once a month for a whole year.

Fish and chips is a stable takeaway in Scotland, and if there’s one thing we do really, really well, it’s that.

Delicious haddock fried in a moreish batter and plated up with a healthy portion of tasty chips. What’s not to love?

Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop. Image: See Dundee/DC Thomson

What’s the prize?

With this prize you’ll not just win fish and chips once a month for yourself, but you’ll actually bag yourself two suppers a month which means you’ll be able to treat either someone in your family, or a friend, to a chippie, too.

You can use the voucher any time of the month, however, you can only use the voucher once a month – so no sneaking in trying to use it twice.

For more information about Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop visit www.facebook.com/people/Murrays

fish and chips

Murray’s Fish and Chip Shop box of haddock and chips.

To enter the Murray’s giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions

The winner is entitled to two fish and chip suppers once a month from January 1, 2023 until December 31, 2023. There are no conditions around dates.

Prize cannot be changed for cash. No change will be given if having a single and not a supper.

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms

