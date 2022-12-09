Cammy MacPherson hopes St Johnstone injury curse is over as midfielder gets ‘mindset coach’ support to deal with Perth comeback ordeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy MacPherson went from being super fit at St Mirren to suffering one setback after another at St Johnstone.

And now the Perth midfielder is hoping that his injury curse if finally over and he can do his bit to aid the McDiarmid Park side’s top six battle.

“It is probably the worst year and a bit I could’ve had on the injury front,” said MacPherson, who is back in full training and has got game-time under his belt behind closed-doors and in a Fraserburgh testimonial.

“At St Mirren we had a chart which showed how many sessions you had done. I missed one in two years.

“Now I have just kept on getting injured and it is a complete change of luck.

“Hopefully it has passed now.

“Touch wood I can put them all behind me and stay fit for the rest of the season.”

MacPherson needs the fingers on both hands to show the number of injuries he has sustained since he was signed by Callum Davidson on last season’s summer deadline day.

“I’ve injured my shoulder (twice), groin on both sides, had a hernia operation and the last one was just a freak injury,” he added.

“I snapped a tendon in my thigh, which is quite unheard of and the physio said was very rare.

“I was starting to get back, was playing games and playing well.

“I was thinking I was going to be able to build on it in the next three or four games.

“But within four minutes at Ibrox, I had to go off.”

Mindset coach

Like team-mate Ali Crawford, MacPherson has used a renowned ‘mindset coach’ to help him manage the mental side of the run of physical misfortune he has endured.

“I do a bit of work with John Johnstone,” he said. “He is good to speak to every week to keep you on track.

“When you are injured, you have the rehab and are in the gym yourself when everyone is at training.

“It is tough but, now that I’m back, it is all worth it.

“There is no point in dwelling on the injuries. What is that going to do?

“I just did everything I could to get back as fit as possible, as quickly as possible.

“The boys were always asking how I was doing and when I would be back.”

MacPherson knows that he has a big fight on his hands to become a Saints first team regular over the next few months.

“Hopefully by the time the Ross County game comes around, I’ll not be far away from where I need to be,” he said.

“The boys have done well this season. It has been so much better.

“I might need to be patient. When I get my chance, hopefully I take it.

“Last season we were constantly 10th, 11th or even 12th.

“Every mistake you thought could lead to a goal and be another three points away from where we wanted to be.

“Now we’re in the top six, we can play with more freedom and hopefully get ourselves higher up the table.”