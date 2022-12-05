Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi taken off injured in Fraserburgh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is hopeful that Max Kucheriavyi hasn’t sustained a serious injury in Sunday’s testimonial game in Fraserburgh.

The young playmaker, who made a scoring debut for Ukraine’s under-21s recently, was substituted in the second half of Bryan Hay’s benefit match after a late sliding challenge caught him on the ankle.

“It wasn’t a great tackle and it’s disappointing he’s struggling but hopefully it won’t be too bad,” said Davidson. “Fingers crossed.”

The Perth boss split his squad between those who featured in a closed-doors match at Motherwell on Saturday and others who made the trip north the following afternoon.

Comeback duo Callum Booth and Cammy MacPherson both got over an hour’s worth of game-time in the latter.

Not always ‘nicey, nicey’

“A testimonial is a fantastic achievement and something you always try to support,” said Davidson.

“It was a good run out for Callum and Cammy, who have hardly played this season.

“They’ll be big players for us. Callum’s been out for six or seven months and Cammy’s been out since the start of the season.

“The real positive in the second half was some of the young players who came on and showed a bit of determination and grit so I was quite happy with that.

“It’s not nicey, nicey all the time and knocking the ball about. It can be physical and you’ve got to be at it.

“What we got out of the game in that respect was really good.

“We’ve had good closed-door games against Preston and Motherwell and we’ve got a couple more to come so we’ll be ready to go when the Ross County match comes around.”