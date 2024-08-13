Property Stunning countryside home near St Andrews with amazing roundel room on sale for £875k The property comes with far-reaching countryside views. By Kieran Webster August 13 2024, 11:21am August 13 2024, 11:21am Share Stunning countryside home near St Andrews with amazing roundel room on sale for £875k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5057522/for-sale-fife-home-roundel-room-st-andrews/ Copy Link 0 comment St Andrews Wells is located minutes from both Cupar and St Andrews. Image: Rettie A stunning countryside home near St Andrews, which boasts a roundel room, has gone on the market. St Andrews Wells is a five-bedroom home with far-reaching countryside views and “high spec” features and finishes. Situated minutes from both Cupar and St Andrews, the property is currently on the market for offers over £875,000. The roundel room features an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space. Image: Rettie The kitchen. Image: Rettie Views from the roundel room. Image: Rettie An Aga oven in the kitchen. Image: Rettie The living room. Image: Rettie One of the bedrooms is currently used as a study. Image: Rettie One of the ensuite bathrooms. Image: Rettie The downstairs features a large circular room that houses an open-plan kitchen, dining, and sitting area. There are also three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite, bathroom and separate living room. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms – both of which have ensuites. Views from one of the downstairs bedrooms. Image: Rettie The property has five bedrooms. Image: Rettie Bedroom two. Image: Rettie The upstairs landing. Image: Rettie The family bathroom. Image: Rettie The sun deck. Image: Rettie Views from the garden. Image: Rettie The driveway. Image: Rettie An aerial view of the Fife property. Image: Rettie Outside, there is a sun deck in the garden, which has lovely views of the Fife countryside, as well as a large driveway. Retties is currently marketing St Andrews Wells, which is for sale for offers over £875,000. Elsewhere in Fife, a guesthouse in a “tremendous location” has had £50,000 cut from its asking price.
Conversation