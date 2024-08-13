Stunning countryside home near St Andrews with amazing roundel room on sale for £875k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning countryside home near St Andrews with amazing roundel room on sale for £875k

The property comes with far-reaching countryside views.

By Kieran Webster
St Andrews Wells is located minutes from both Cupar and St Andrews.
St Andrews Wells is located minutes from both Cupar and St Andrews. Image: Rettie

A stunning countryside home near St Andrews, which boasts a roundel room, has gone on the market.

St Andrews Wells is a five-bedroom home with far-reaching countryside views and “high spec” features and finishes.

Situated minutes from both Cupar and St Andrews, the property is currently on the market for offers over £875,000.

The roundel room features an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space.
The roundel room features an open-plan kitchen/living/dining space. Image: Rettie
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
Views from the roundel room.
Views from the roundel room. Image: Rettie
An Aga oven in the kitchen.
An Aga oven in the kitchen. Image: Rettie
The living room.
The living room. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms is used as a study.
One of the bedrooms is currently used as a study. Image: Rettie
One of the ensuite bathrooms.
One of the ensuite bathrooms. Image: Rettie

The downstairs features a large circular room that houses an open-plan kitchen, dining, and sitting area.

There are also three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite, bathroom and separate living room.

Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms – both of which have ensuites.

Views from one of the downstairs bedrooms.
Views from one of the downstairs bedrooms. Image: Rettie
An alternative view of the large downstairs bedroom.
The property has five bedrooms. Image: Rettie
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Rettie
The upstairs landing.
The upstairs landing. Image: Rettie
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
The sun deck.
The sun deck. Image: Rettie
Views from the garden.
Views from the garden. Image: Rettie
The driveway.
The driveway. Image: Rettie
An aerial view of the property.
An aerial view of the Fife property. Image: Rettie

Outside, there is a sun deck in the garden, which has lovely views of the Fife countryside, as well as a large driveway.

Retties is currently marketing St Andrews Wells, which is for sale for offers over £875,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a guesthouse in a “tremendous location” has had £50,000 cut from its asking price.

