Stunning countryside home near St Andrews with amazing roundel room on sale for £875k

A stunning countryside home near St Andrews, which boasts a roundel room, has gone on the market.

St Andrews Wells is a five-bedroom home with far-reaching countryside views and “high spec” features and finishes.

Situated minutes from both Cupar and St Andrews, the property is currently on the market for offers over £875,000.

The downstairs features a large circular room that houses an open-plan kitchen, dining, and sitting area.

There are also three bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite, bathroom and separate living room.

Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms – both of which have ensuites.

Outside, there is a sun deck in the garden, which has lovely views of the Fife countryside, as well as a large driveway.

Retties is currently marketing St Andrews Wells, which is for sale for offers over £875,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a guesthouse in a “tremendous location” has had £50,000 cut from its asking price.