Fife guest house in ‘tremendous’ location for golf holidays has £50k cut from asking price

Pinewood Country House in St Michaels boasts 10 bedrooms.

By Ben MacDonald
Pinewood Country House, St Michaels
Pinewood Country House has had its asking price cut by £50,000. Image: Wilson Property Group

A Fife guest house which is popular with golfers has had its asking price cut by £50,000.

Pinewood Country House in St Michaels, near St Andrews, went on the market earlier this year for offers over £950,000.

The asking price has now been slashed to offers over £900,000.

The house is said to be ideally placed to capitalise on Fife’s golf tourism.

The well-appointed property boasts 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms and three kitchens.

Red Squirrel Lodge added to Pinewood Country House in 2018

Situated in its own mature grounds, its current owners have been running the guest house since 2010.

It has been maintained and improved to an impeccable standard with the addition of the Red Squirrel Lodge in 2018.

Upon entering Pinewood, there is a large living and dining area complete with wood-burning stove.

There is also a spacious, newly refurbished kitchen and dining area, while upstairs there are six luxury en-suite bedrooms, one of which is a family room.

Entrance to Pinewood Country House.
The entrance to Pinewood Country House. Image: Wilson Property Group
Large living and dining area.
The large living and dining area. Image: Wilson Property Group
One of the three kitchens.
One of the three kitchens. Image: Wilson Property Group
Downstairs hall.
Tjhe downstairs hall. Image: Wilson Property Group
Double en-suite bedroom.
A double en-suite bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
Another of the large bedrooms.
Another of the large bedrooms. Image: Wilson Property Group
Bathroom.
One of the 11 bathrooms at Pinewood Country House. Image: Wilson Property Group
A spacious bedroom.
A spacious bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
The property is currently being used as a guest house.
The property is currently being used as a guest house. Image: Wilson Property Group
Shower room.
A shower room. Image: Wilson Property Group

The recently added Red Squirrel Lodge – set over two floors – offers an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room.

There are also two lavishly furnished double bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

Meanwhile, the owner’s accommodation has a large kitchen/diner/lounge area with a wood-burning stove and a separate office.

There is also a shower room and two spacious double bedrooms.

One of the four living rooms.
One of the four living rooms. Image: Wilson Property Group
En-suite bedroom.
An en-suite bedroom. Image: Wilson Property Group
Large bedroom.
The rooms are flooded with light. Image: Wilson Property Group
All of the rooms have been finished to a very high standard.
The house has been modernised. Image: Wilson Property Group
Sitting room.
Another sitting room. Image: Wilson Property Group
Patio area and surrounding gardens.
A patio area and garden. Image: Wilson Property Group
The exterior of the property.
The exterior of the property. Image: Wilson Property Group

The house further boasts views of the countryside, a garden featuring a mix of lawn, flowers and vegetable beds, seating areas and ample parking.

The property is being marketed by Wilson Property Group where Pinewood Country House is described as offering a ” tremendous opportunity to capitalise on golfing holidays”.

Elsewhere in Fife, a £1 million home overlooking Elie Golf Course has been put up for sale.

