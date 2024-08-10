Fife guest house in ‘tremendous’ location for golf holidays has £50k cut from asking price

A Fife guest house which is popular with golfers has had its asking price cut by £50,000.

Pinewood Country House in St Michaels, near St Andrews, went on the market earlier this year for offers over £950,000.

The asking price has now been slashed to offers over £900,000.

The house is said to be ideally placed to capitalise on Fife’s golf tourism.

The well-appointed property boasts 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, four reception rooms and three kitchens.

Red Squirrel Lodge added to Pinewood Country House in 2018

Situated in its own mature grounds, its current owners have been running the guest house since 2010.

It has been maintained and improved to an impeccable standard with the addition of the Red Squirrel Lodge in 2018.

Upon entering Pinewood, there is a large living and dining area complete with wood-burning stove.

There is also a spacious, newly refurbished kitchen and dining area, while upstairs there are six luxury en-suite bedrooms, one of which is a family room.

The recently added Red Squirrel Lodge – set over two floors – offers an open-plan lounge, kitchen and dining room.

There are also two lavishly furnished double bedrooms, one with an en-suite.

Meanwhile, the owner’s accommodation has a large kitchen/diner/lounge area with a wood-burning stove and a separate office.

There is also a shower room and two spacious double bedrooms.

The house further boasts views of the countryside, a garden featuring a mix of lawn, flowers and vegetable beds, seating areas and ample parking.

The property is being marketed by Wilson Property Group where Pinewood Country House is described as offering a ” tremendous opportunity to capitalise on golfing holidays”.

Elsewhere in Fife, a £1 million home overlooking Elie Golf Course has been put up for sale.