IN PICTURES: 50 great shots as Britain’s best tractor pullers take to new Brechin track for first time

Tractor pulling fans have flocked to Angus for the first event on a new purpose-built track at Brechin.

And thousands of spectators are expected to enjoy high-octane British Championship action.

The Angus town has staged tractor pulling for 15 years as part of the Angus Show each June.

But changes to the layout left organisers without their regular pulling field.

So the Scottish Tractor Pullers Club struck a deal with Dalhousie Estates for a five-acre site opposite their usual venue.

And they have invested a huge amount of time and money to keep Brechin on the tractor pulling map.

Thousands of horsepower is on display as competitors tackle the penultimate round of the British Championship.

Club chairman Martin Ross said “We made a decision that if we were going to invest money in a long-term site then it would be done right.

“We’ve built a new clay track, put in a spectators banking and it’s great to be hosting the first event.”

Multiple British champion Martin added: “The ambition is to grow the event. We want to be offering more hospitality, live bands and things like that to make it a real family outing.”

What can tractor pulling fans expect at the new Brechin track?

A top field of around 30 tractors is competing at Brechin.

The event got underway on Friday evening.

It continues on Saturday, with gates open at 3.30pm and pulling from 5pm.

The venue is clearly signposted from the A90 turn-off to Brechin Castle Centre.

Ross Agri director Martin added: “We have three British Championship points classes – Superfarm, Limited Prostock and Supersport.

“We’ve also got a couple of ProStocks and demo tractors.

“And we’re running a standard farm class on Saturday evening. That’s a chance for anyone who wants to come along with their own tractor and have a go.

“It’ll add something different to their Saturday night and hopefully encourage them to get involved in the sport.

“We usually got three or four thousand people at the Angus Show.

“It’s an experience that you need to see close up so hopefully we’ll see a big crowd.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Brechin.