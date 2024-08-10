IN PICTURES: 50 great shots as Britain’s best tractor pullers take to new Brechin track for first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

IN PICTURES: 50 great shots as Britain’s best tractor pullers take to new Brechin track for first time

Angus is hosting a weekend of British Championship action at a purpose-built tractor pulling track near Brechin Castle Centre.

By Graham Brown
Mhairi Cameron from Letham, the event's only female driver, lets rip on Smokey 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mhairi Cameron from Letham, the event's only female driver, lets rip on Smokey 2. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tractor pulling fans have flocked to Angus for the first event on a new purpose-built track at Brechin.

And thousands of spectators are expected to enjoy high-octane British Championship action.

The Angus town has staged tractor pulling for 15 years as part of the Angus Show each June.

But changes to the layout left organisers without their regular pulling field.

So the Scottish Tractor Pullers Club struck a deal with Dalhousie Estates for a five-acre site opposite their usual venue.

And they have invested a huge amount of time and money to keep Brechin on the tractor pulling map.

British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
On the Brechin start line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Thousands of horsepower is on display as competitors tackle the penultimate round of the British Championship.

Club chairman Martin Ross said “We made a decision that if we were going to invest money in a long-term site then it would be done right.

“We’ve built a new clay track, put in a spectators banking and it’s great to be hosting the first event.”

Multiple British champion Martin added: “The ambition is to grow the event. We want to be offering more hospitality, live bands and things like that to make it a real family outing.”

What can tractor pulling fans expect at the new Brechin track?

A top field of around 30 tractors is competing at Brechin.

The event got underway on Friday evening.

It continues on Saturday, with gates open at 3.30pm and pulling from 5pm.

The venue is clearly signposted from the A90 turn-off to Brechin Castle Centre.

Ross Agri director Martin added: “We have three British Championship points classes – Superfarm, Limited Prostock and Supersport.

“We’ve also got a couple of ProStocks and demo tractors.

Championship tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Smoke and sunshine on the new Angus track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“And we’re running a standard farm class on Saturday evening. That’s a chance for anyone who wants to come along with their own tractor and have a go.

“It’ll add something different to their Saturday night and hopefully encourage them to get involved in the sport.

“We usually got three or four thousand people at the Angus Show.

“It’s an experience that you need to see close up so hopefully we’ll see a big crowd.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown captured the action at Brechin.

Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Preparing for the pulling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Burying the throttle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Mia Gray (6) with grandad Mike Simpson from Blairgowrie give a thumbs up to the new Brechin track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
All out action at Brechin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Walk the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Feel the force. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Winding up for the next run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Fettling the monster machine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Rob Houghton from Rochdale on his Massey MF 699 ‘Hit ‘n’ Miss’. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at new Brechin track.
Getting close to the action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
The track is prepped for the next run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Fans enjoy the spectacle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Super Farm pull from Evil Donkey and driver Ifan Thomas. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Paul Saville from Kintore and Davie Sutherland from Laurencekirk give it big licks at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Demo Run from ‘Kitt’ and driver Grant Hay. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Green for go! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Fans enjoy the event from the spectator banking. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Looking down the track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Ryan West on Wild West in the Superfarm class. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Sweeping the track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Liam Whitton, David Will, Rowan Thain and Euan Thain from Brechin take in the action.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
The Bowland Raptor and driver Leon Attenborough. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Nosing ahead on the Superfarm class. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
James Richmond takes The Blue Missile for a run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Finn Robson (7) from Laurencekirk, Tabatha Stott (15) from Montrose and Alice Robson (9) from Laurencekirk at the Scottish Tractor Pullers Club event in Brechin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
‘Thirsty Turtle’ and driver Duncan Clitheroe on a demo run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Carol Mayo from Brechin, Rose Newbury from Dorset and Tony Newbury from Brechin enjoy the Angus sunshine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Grant Hay takes ‘Kitt’ for a demo pull. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Fuel for one young fan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Readying the track for another run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Full focus behind the visor. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Fergus Lovell (6) and one-year-old brother Monty from Aberdeen tuck in at the tractor event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Superfarm tractor Evil Donkey and Ifan Thomas on the track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Building up to blast off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Excited fans Ruari McIntosh (8) and brother Rohan (10) with mum and dad Danielle and Steve from Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Fast and straight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
The Bowland Raptor at the hands of Leon Attenborough. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Lining up in the Superfarm category. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Wheelie action on the opening run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Redemption and driver David Todd get to grips with the new Brechin track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Black reek. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
A perfect pulling night. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
British Championship tractor pulling at Brechin.
Building the revs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tractor pulling event at Brechin.
Mhairi Cameron from Letham in the cockpit of Smokey II. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Letting it rip on the new Brechin tractor pulling track. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
BESTPIC - CR0049457, Graham Brown, Brechin. Scottish Tractor Pulling Club event. Picture Shows: Super Farm section pull from Smokey 2 and the only female driver, Marie Cameron at the Scottish Tractor Pulling Club event in Brechin. Friday 9th August 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All out concentration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
BESTPIC - CR0049457, Graham Brown, Brechin. Scottish Tractor Pulling Club event. Picture Shows: Super Farm section pull from Smokey 2 and the only female driver, Marie Cameron at the Scottish Tractor Pulling Club event in Brechin. Friday 9th August 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Green flag for the next pull. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Strathmore Arms sits in the heart of Glamis. Image: Google Maps
Plans lodged to revamp historic Strathmore Arms in heart of Glamis
The Westfield plan is for farmland on the western edge of Forfar. Image: Supplied
Rival developers join forces in plan for around 300 new Forfar homes
5
teenager attacked in Forfar
Three teenage girls, 14 and 15, charged after attack on teen in Forfar
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
Jo Clark/ Bethany Fraser
Family of pensioner killed in Angus crash pleads for mercy for young driver
Battery energy storage systems are becoming increasingly common. Image: Supplied
Montrose battery storage plant near House of Dun poised for planning thumbs up
Tiger Woods hits an approach to the 18th during the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie in 2018. Image: SNS
Carnoustie golf links consultation goes live for locals to have their say on major…
The Thrums owner Dave Clark with daughters Ellen and Freya. Image: Dave Clark/Graham & Sibbald
Owner puts Kirriemuir hotel up for sale after 33 years
Damage caused in the latest Lunan Bay incident. Image: Lunan Bay Communities Partnership
Partying teens blamed for trashing Lunan Bay in latest summer incident
Bins in Angus may go unemptied.
Advice issued to Angus residents as bin strikes set to cause major disruption

Conversation