Anti-racism protesters gather in Dundee

Anti-racism campaigners have gathered peacefully in Dundee city centre in a show against far-right violence elsewhere in the UK.

Over 100 campaigners are assembled in the City Square, with demonstrators saying they expected the day to be peaceful.

Some held signs condemning racism, while others were carrying Palestinian flags.

One of those attending told The Courier: “This is the people of Dundee from all corners gathering peacefully to make their voices heard.

Far-right ‘not welcome in Dundee’

“Dundee is a welcoming city to people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

“We don’t want trouble and the far-right trouble makers are not welcome here.”

Another attendee, Jack, who attends a regular pro-Palestine protest in Dundee, said: “We are here in greater numbers than normal today and we are here earlier than our normal time because we got word that extreme right representatives were also going to gather in city square and we felt it was important to have a significant presence today.

“We are not anxious or concerned and are confident this will be a peaceful day.”

The event outside the Caird Hall is one of a series of events planned across the country in response to the scenes of violence fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment seen in England and Northern Ireland.

Speakers were applauded as they made speeches, including trade unionist Stewart Fairweather and former Dundee City Councillor Mary McGregor.

Hundreds have been arrested as a result of the rest, which began after three young girls were fatally stabbed while they attended a dance class in Southport.

But police have said they have no intelligence of similar unrest north of the border.

Scotland has ‘no place for hatred’

John Swinney has held further talks with police as authorities remain “vigilant” for potential disorder in Scotland following riots elsewhere in the UK.

Scotland’s First Minister said there is “no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind” and has been in contact with Police Scotland throughout the week amid fears the disorder witnessed in England and Northern Ireland could take place in Scotland.

He held further talks with the force on Friday to receive a further update on preparedness should any disorder emerge in Scotland over the weekend.