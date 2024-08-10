Anti-racism protesters gather in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Anti-racism protesters gather in Dundee

Over 100 campaigners have gathered in the city in a peaceful demonstration against racist violence seen elsewhere in the UK

By Alasdair Clark & Lindsey Hamilton
Around 150 people gathered peacefully.
Around 150 people gathered peacefully.

Anti-racism campaigners have gathered peacefully in Dundee city centre in a show against far-right violence elsewhere in the UK.

Over 100 campaigners are assembled in the City Square, with demonstrators saying they expected the day to be peaceful.

Some held signs condemning racism, while others were carrying Palestinian flags.

One of those attending told The Courier: “This is the people of Dundee from all corners gathering peacefully to make their voices heard.

Far-right ‘not welcome in Dundee’

“Dundee is a welcoming city to people from all backgrounds and ethnicities.

“We don’t want trouble and the far-right trouble makers are not welcome here.”

Another attendee, Jack, who attends a regular pro-Palestine protest in Dundee, said: “We are here in greater numbers than normal today and we are here earlier than our normal time because we got word that extreme right representatives were also going to gather in city square and we felt it was important to have a significant presence today.

“We are not anxious or concerned and are confident this will be a peaceful day.”

The event outside the Caird Hall is one of a series of events planned across the country in response to the scenes of violence fuelled by anti-immigration sentiment seen in England and Northern Ireland.

Racism protest Dundee
Protestors in Dundee City Centre

Speakers were applauded as they made speeches, including trade unionist Stewart Fairweather and former Dundee City Councillor Mary McGregor.

Hundreds have been arrested as a result of the rest, which began after three young girls were fatally stabbed while they attended a dance class in Southport.

But police have said they have no intelligence of similar unrest north of the border.

Scotland has ‘no place for hatred’

John Swinney has held further talks with police as authorities remain “vigilant” for potential disorder in Scotland following riots elsewhere in the UK.

Scotland’s First Minister said there is “no place in Scotland for hatred of any kind” and has been in contact with Police Scotland throughout the week amid fears the disorder witnessed in England and Northern Ireland could take place in Scotland.

He held further talks with the force on Friday to receive a further update on preparedness should any disorder emerge in Scotland over the weekend.

