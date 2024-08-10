Woman, 19, charged after ‘disturbance’ at Perth pub

A 19-year-old woman has been charged after a “disturbance” at a pub in Perth.

Officers received reports of an incident at The Sandeman on Kinnoull Street at around 9.30pm on Friday evening.

A woman was then arrested in connection with a disturbance at the premises and will appear in court.

The nature of the incident is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.30pm on Friday, we were made aware of a disturbance at business premises in Kinnoull Street.

“Officers attended and a 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance and assault is due to appear in court at a later date.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”