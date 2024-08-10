Researcher finds 70-year-old Fisher and Donaldson bag during Scotland’s Secret Bunker visit

A researcher has unearthed a 70-year-old Fisher & Donaldson bag at Scotland’s Secret Bunker.

St Monans-based Dr Sean Kinnear made the discovery as he was surveying the underfloor service zones.

He found the bag lying under the floorboards of the bunker, just south of St Andrews.

Dr Kinnear said: “I believe the bag could have been left by either RAF personnel, Civil Defence Corps volunteers, or one of the many civilians based in the bunker.

“The bunker was still very much in use by the time the bag was left.

“It would have been the workplace for hundreds of people tasked with Britain’s defence against nuclear war.

“It is incredibly exciting to think of them visiting one of the post-war bakeries on their way to a shift in the bunker then disposing of the bag without a second thought to its discovery more than six decades later.”

Chloe Milne, retail director at Fisher & Donaldson, said: “We are thrilled that a piece of our history has been found in such an unexpected place.

“It’s a testament to the enduring nature of our family business and the cherished memories we’ve created over the years.

“I love the idea that all those decades ago, someone was perhaps enjoying one of our treats on their tea-break. And in such an unusual workplace.”

It’s been a stellar year for the bakery, who were crowned Bakery Cafe of the Year at an awards ceremony.