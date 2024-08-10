Delays after crash on Queensferry Crossing

Drivers are being warned of delays on the M90 northbound at the Queensferry Crossing due to a crash on the bridge.

Traffic Scotland is warning of congestion with delays of almost half an hour following the crash.

It is not known if there are any casualties.

The collision has closed the bus lane on the bridge.

