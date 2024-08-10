Fife Delays after crash on Queensferry Crossing Drivers are being warned of congestion with delays of around half and hour By Lindsey Hamilton August 10 2024, 4:35pm August 10 2024, 4:35pm Share Delays after crash on Queensferry Crossing Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5056093/queensferry-crossing-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Drivers are being warned of delays on the M90 northbound at the Queensferry Crossing due to a crash on the bridge. Traffic Scotland is warning of congestion with delays of almost half an hour following the crash. It is not known if there are any casualties. The collision has closed the bus lane on the bridge. Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.
