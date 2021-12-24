Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Doubt over promised Western Gateway school as funding decision delayed by up to a year

A promised primary school in Dundee’s Western Gateway has been put in doubt as residents are forced to wait up to a year on a government funding decision.
By Rebecca McCurdy
December 24 2021, 8.00am Updated: December 24 2021, 5.46pm
Western Gateway

Dundee City Council awaits information on the criteria needed to apply for the Scottish Government’s Learning Estate Investment Programme which would allow it to build the school.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has now confirmed the plans will be set out over the next 12 months – despite councils previously being told the information would be given before Christmas.

It leaves a question mark over the Western Gateway school, as the local authority hopes to secure the funds to help meet its pledge of building the school.

Councillors agreed to supply the cash to build the school earlier this year and the government funding could cover a significant part.

The school, which could cost up to £16 million to build, is expected to be completed in 2025 however the delay leaves its timeline up in the air.

Ms Somerville confirmed the delay in response to a question from Dundee City West MSP Joe Fitzpatrick.

She wrote: “The Scottish Government intends to announce the projects that will form part of phase three of the programme within the next 12 months.

“We will write to local authorities seeking investment proposals in 2022 and in the meantime will work with local government to agree the development programme timeline.”

Residents have blasted the setback after homeowners paid approximately £5,000 each in a ‘roof tax’ towards the school’s construction.

Ardler and St Fergus Primary Schools, the community’s nearest catchment schools, are located more than five miles away.

‘Disappointing delay’

Community group chairman Bill Batchelor said the delay was a “major disappointment”.

He said: “We are not going to sit back and accept this. The demand for primary school education is still so strong in this area.

“We are not going to accept bussing our children to a school 5.6 miles away.

“It’s a really disappointing delay and it is non-committal to simply say it will be sometime in the next 12 months.”

Parents local to the Dundee suburb instead opt to send their children to schools closer by in Perth and Kinross and Angus – however these schools are facing capacity caps, which could impact enrolment.

Michael Marra, Labour North East MSP, said delays to the school are now “inevitable”.

He said: “Communities like the Western Gateway in Dundee have been waiting years for schools to be built by the SNP.

“They were promised answers by the end of the year, instead they got a glorified out of office that threatens to delay things even further.

“Many councils have project proposals ready to go, and with this delay it puts them in jeopardy.

“The school estate is vital to curriculum delivery, and the past two years have shown that much of our estate is not conducive to health and wellbeing, with issues around ventilation.

“These projects are badly needed, but yet again we have our do-nothing Education Secretary doing nothing.”

Following the reply, Mr Fitzpatrick and Dundee’s children and families convener Councillor Stewart Hunter have written to Ms Somerville to seek additional clarity on when the applications will open to ensure the school can be built by its 2025 goal.

Mr Fitzpatrick said: “I understand Dundee City Council has undertaken significant preparatory work to be in a position to lodge a bid for funding to support a new primary at the Western Gateway, as soon as applications open.”

He added: “Stewart and I have written to the Education Secretary to seek additional clarity on when applications will open, in order to ensure that a decision can be reached by the Scottish Government in sufficient time to enable the council to meet its aspiration for the new school to be ready for August 2025.”

