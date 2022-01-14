How fire safe is your child’s school? See how Fife schools were rated on risk to life

An error occurred. Please try again.

How fire safe are schools in Fife? Use our interactive map to find out how local schools have been rated on factors including risk to life.

Safety experts assess schools to determine if there is a high probability of fire and how safe the buildings are to occupants in the event of a fire.

Fire risk assessments (FRA) are carried out by looking for hazards, people at risk and safety measures such as fire detection systems, emergency exits and firefighting equipment.

Schools are then given ratings based on likelihood of fire, consequences for life safety and risk to life.

Find your school in our map

You can use our interactive map or our search table below to find out how your child’s school has been rated in its most recent FRA.

We previously published a similar map for schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth Kinross and now have the data – obtained through freedom of information requests to Fife Council – to do the same for Fife schools.

To use the map effectively, click on the ratings in the box on the left hand side to see which schools are rated ‘trivial’, ‘tolerable’ and ‘moderate’.

No schools in the kingdom were rated as a ‘substantial’ risk to life.

Moderate fire risk

While no schools were given the worst rating of substantial risk to life, 25 schools in the kingdom were rated as moderate.

These schools include Dalgety Bay Primary School which has both a moderate risk to consequence of life and a moderate risk to life rating, according to assessors.

It was given these ratings in September 2019 because ceiling voids, and storage items placed on heaters and in switch rooms with electricals.

Any school which is assessed, including Dalgety Bay, will be given an action plan which will help improve its rating on the next inspection.

Madras College’s rating is out-of-date as pupils have moved to a new school since it was made.

The schools rated as ‘moderate’ risk to life are:

Balwearie High School

Madras College (both old buildings)

Aberdour Primary School

Camdean Primary School

Capshard Primary School

Carnegie Primary School

Carnock Primary School

Commercial Primary School

Crossford Primary School

Crossgates Primary School

Culross Primary School

Dalgety Bay Primary School

Dysart Primary School

East Wemyss Primary School

Foulford Primary School

Guardbridge Primary School

King’s Road Primary School

North Queensferry Primary School

Park Road Primary School

St Leonard’s Primary School

St Paul’s Primary School

St Serf’s Primary School

Tayport Primary School

Tulliallan Primary School

Fire safety in Fife schools

Head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean said that fire risk assessments are carried out every year for every school in Fife.

She added: “Every school in Fife complies with regulations and has a fire plan in place.

“We apply the guidance contained in the Scottish Government practical fire safety guidance. By law our buildings have to be fitted with ‘appropriate…. means for giving warning in the event of fire’ (Fire Safety (Scotland) Regulations 2006).

“We are completing work to upgrade any fire alarm systems where a moderate risk has been identified and every school has robust systems in place to deal with emergency situations.

“All new builds have automatic fire detection systems with a link to the emergency services.”

New buildings also have sprinkler systems installed.

More in our fire safety series: