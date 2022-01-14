Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How fire safe is your child’s school? See how Fife schools were rated on risk to life

How fire safe are schools in Fife? Use our interactive map to find out how local schools have been rated on factors including risk to life.
By Rebecca McCurdy
January 14 2022, 10.54am
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
A finger about to press a fire alarm with the text 'How fire safe is your school' beside it

Safety experts assess schools to determine if there is a high probability of fire and how safe the buildings are to occupants in the event of a fire.

Fire risk assessments (FRA) are carried out by looking for hazards, people at risk and safety measures such as fire detection systems, emergency exits and firefighting equipment.

Schools are then given ratings based on likelihood of fire, consequences for life safety and risk to life.

Find your school in our map

You can use our interactive map or our search table below to find out how your child’s school has been rated in its most recent FRA.

We previously published a similar map for schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth Kinross and now have the data – obtained through freedom of information requests to Fife Council – to do the same for Fife schools.

To use the map effectively, click on the ratings in the box on the left hand side to see which schools are rated ‘trivial’, ‘tolerable’ and ‘moderate’.

No schools in the kingdom were rated as a ‘substantial’ risk to life.

Moderate fire risk

While no schools were given the worst rating of substantial risk to life, 25 schools in the kingdom were rated as moderate.

These schools include Dalgety Bay Primary School which has both a moderate risk to consequence of life and a moderate risk to life rating, according to assessors.

It was given these ratings in September 2019 because ceiling voids, and storage items placed on heaters and in switch rooms with electricals.

Any school which is assessed, including Dalgety Bay, will be given an action plan which will help improve its rating on the next inspection.

Madras College’s rating is out-of-date as pupils have moved to a new school since it was made.

The schools rated as ‘moderate’ risk to life are:

  • Balwearie High School
  • Madras College (both old buildings)
  • Aberdour Primary School
  • Camdean Primary School
  • Capshard Primary School
  • Carnegie Primary School
  • Carnock Primary School
  • Commercial Primary School
  • Crossford Primary School
  • Crossgates Primary School
  • Culross Primary School
  • Dalgety Bay Primary School
  • Dysart Primary School
  • East Wemyss Primary School
  • Foulford Primary School
  • Guardbridge Primary School
  • King’s Road Primary School
  • North Queensferry Primary School
  • Park Road Primary School
  • St Leonard’s Primary School
  • St Paul’s Primary School
  • St Serf’s Primary School
  • Tayport Primary School
  • Tulliallan Primary School

Fire safety in Fife schools

Head of education and children’s services Shelagh McLean said that fire risk assessments are carried out every year for every school in Fife.

She added: “Every school in Fife complies with regulations and has a fire plan in place.

“We apply the guidance contained in the Scottish Government practical fire safety guidance. By law our buildings have to be fitted with ‘appropriate…. means for giving warning in the event of fire’ (Fire Safety (Scotland) Regulations 2006).

“We are completing work to upgrade any fire alarm systems where a moderate risk has been identified and every school has robust systems in place to deal with emergency situations.

“All new builds have automatic fire detection systems with a link to the emergency services.”

New buildings also have sprinkler systems installed.

