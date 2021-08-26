Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Education

Grenfell Tower cladding finally removed from Dundee secondary school

Grenfell Tower cladding which encased a Dundee school has finally been removed, it has been confirmed.
By Rebecca McCurdy
August 26 2021, 4.42pm Updated: August 26 2021, 5.38pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
It has been approximately four years since the potentially fatal insulation was first highlighted at St Paul’s RC Academy.

St Paul’s external walls were clad with Reynobond PE, which was also found on the tragic London tower block fire which claimed the lives of around 70 people in June 2017.

Dundee councillors were notified of the substance’s presence a month after the Grenfell blaze and at a cost of £70,000 it was intended to remove the insulation by summer 2019.

However, the cladding was only removed before pupils returned to school earlier in August.

The Grenfell Tower block went up in flames in 2017.

A Dundee City Council spokesman confirmed the work had taken place, stating: “Work to replace the cladding took place during the summer holidays and is now complete.”

A freedom of information request we submitted in May revealed the cladding had not been removed on schedule.

It had been used at the school as an elevation treatment between upper windows and roof levels to 24% of the building elevation.

At the time, Dundee City Council said “logistical” reasons had meant the removal of the cladding had been delayed.

North East MSP Michael Marra, who is also a councillor for the Lochee ward, urged the local authority to remove the cladding immediately.

In May, he said: “The safety of pupils and staff should be of the utmost concern. There should be no further delays.”

Reynobond, an aluminium composite material, meets current Scottish building standards however it is understood the UK government may consider a ban on the cladding at a later date.

The material is made from polyethylene plastic sandwiched between two very thin sheets of aluminium.

It is used to make buildings warmer and drier, however it is now considered a highly flammable form of insulation.

The removal means there are now no schools in the city which uses the potentially harmful material.

Two Angus primary schools – Warddykes and Timmergreens – both use a similar cladding known as Alucobond, however both schools use under 5% of the material.

