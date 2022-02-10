East Neuk parents hit out at council proposals to remove headteachers from local primary schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife community has reacted angrily to council proposals which could see headteacher posts removed from all East Neuk primary schools.

Fife Council’s Education Service is currently consulting parent councils about possible changes to the leadership organisation of schools in East Neuk.

Three ‘leadership models’ are being proposed, one of which advocates removing individual headteacher posts from schools in the coastal towns and replacing them with a one headteacher serving them all – including Waid Academy.

But the plans have been met with anger from local parents, who have labelled them as a “slap in the face” of local communities.

See plans for ‘Model A’ below:

“Wrong proposal at the wrong time”

Among the concerns from parents is the apparent speed at which the new leadership model could be implemented in local schools. Any approved changes are set to be introduced in August.

A statement from a group of parents in the East Neuk said: “This superhead proposal is the wrong proposal at the wrong time.

“We are in the wake of one of the deadliest pandemics and staff and pupils are exhausted because of it. Even now the schools are facing staff shortages because of self-isolation.”

See plans for ‘Model B’ below:

The group added: “This is not the time to force yet another disruptive change on our education system.

“The proposal is being rushed through with a decision due within weeks. We need far more time to consider such a disruptive change.

“Our fear is that the quality of education will suffer especially at a time that education is still being affected by the pandemic. We don’t want more turmoil.”

“This is not going to be unique to us”

Gillian MacLaren, chair of Anstruther Primary School and Nursery parent council, also raised concerns that similar proposals could be implemented in other small communities in the Kingdom.

She said: “East Neuk continually falls foul of Fife Council when it comes to accessing basic services, we are constantly at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to being supported.”

See plans for ‘Model C’ below:

“This is happening to East Neuk now but we know there a lot of other small clusters across Fife so this is not going to be unique to us.

“These proposals are just another slap in the face for our communities.”

Petition has been launched

Councillor Linda Holt, who represents the East Neuk and Landward ward, has also expressed her concern over the proposals and has launched a petition in a bid to get the council to reconsider.

Cllr Holt said: “East Neuk schools are being asked to give up their primary headteachers in what is essentially an experiment.

“This is the first time such an arrangement has been attempted in Fife, and reports of its success elsewhere in Scotland are mixed at best.

“At a time when Fife Council is supposed to be recovering from the ravages of Covid, especially in our schools, it beggars belief that it is considering the abolition of primary headteachers.”

Council exploring options

Head of Education and Children’s Services at Fife Council, Angela Logue said that the council is exploring a number of options to improve leadership arrangements across primary schools in NE Fife.

She added: “We are meeting with local parent councils this month to discuss three proposals and listen to their views and opinions.”