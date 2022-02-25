Covid-19: What changes are happening in schools next week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid-19: What changes are happening in schools next week?

By Laura Devlin
February 25 2022, 4.45pm
From Monday, secondary school pupils will no longer need to wear face coverings in the classroom.

It marks the end of guidance that has been in place since October 2020 and it’s been said that it represents “a return to a more normal school experience”.

But what else is changing next week and what has the reaction been so far? We have outlined the updated guidance from the Scottish Government below.

What is happening next week?

From Monday secondary school pupils and staff will not be required to wear face coverings in classrooms.

Pupils will still need to wear masks in communal areas and when moving around inside school buildings.

The Scottish Government has also said that teachers and pupils who wish to continue to wear a face covering in the classroom “should be fully supported in doing so”.

Restrictions on school assemblies and transition visits for pupils who will start primary or secondary in August 2022 will also be eased from Monday.

What has the reaction been?

Announcing the changes earlier this month, Nicola Sturgeon said it represented “a further step in allowing our children and young people to return to a more normal school experience”.

However Scotland’s largest teaching union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS),  has said lifting the guidance on face coverings should have come at the end of March.

David Farmer, Fife EIS publicity officer, said: “The EIS both nationally and locally would have hoped that the removal of face masks would have happened at the end of March, giving the summer term in secondary schools a very different feel.”

“This change represents a further step in allowing our children and young people to return to a more normal school experience after many months of sacrifice.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

“The timing of political decisions, we acknowledge, is a matter for the government. At a time when case numbers remain stubbornly high, such a decision might well prove a hostage to fortune.

“We do feel that the continuation of face coverings for the medically vulnerable is a positive but wonder how long it will be before these students and our members are being pressured?

“In terms of school assemblies and visitors to school the proper risk assessment of these issues are matters we as a trade-union need to raise urgently with the education service in Fife Council.”

