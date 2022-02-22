Ferryden Primary: How traffic ban reduced air pollution and improved road safety around our school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ferryden Primary: How traffic ban reduced air pollution and improved road safety around our school

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 22 2022, 4.55pm Updated: February 23 2022, 9.22am
Pupils Blake Cameron, Aria Sweetmore , Anne Marshall and Glen Ross are members of Ferryden Primary School's eco group and have seen how a traffic ban has reduced air pollution.
Air pollution has dropped significantly while road safety has increased around one Angus primary school.

Monitors fitted outside Ferryden Primary School around six months ago revealed a decrease in air pollution around the school.

The data coincides directly with the introduction of a traffic exclusion zone on the only road with direct access to the school by Angus Council last August.

Traffic around the Montrose school at morning drop-off time has been reduced by 37.5% since the exclusion zone was put in place, and by 68.5% at afternoon pick-up time.

Head teacher Michelle Mackay says that as a result, road safety around the school has improved and many more children are now walking part or all of the way to school.

She said: “We only have one entrance and exit into school and it used to get quite congested.

“Now parents can’t park outside the school during drop-off and pick-up and if they do they will get a ticket from the parking warden, who visits often.

“It’s made the area safer for children and the knock-on effect of that is that it’s reduced air pollution.”

Mrs Mackay says some parents now opt to leave cars at nearby spots identified as parking areas by the council and walk the rest of the way, while there has also been an increase in children walking the whole journey to school.

This – along with school work including a ‘park smarter’ project with P4-7 pupils and ‘Bikeability’ cycle training with P6 and P7s – has increased children’s activity levels.

Setting an example

The school was one of three Angus schools to trial part-time traffic exclusion zones, the others being Langlands Primary School, in Forfar and Muirfield Primary School, in Arbroath.

The projects proved so fruitful that the council’s communities committee agreed to make the exclusion zones outside these three schools permanent.

Similar traffic exclusion zones are to be tested around five more Angus schools:

  • Andover Primary School, Brechin
  • South Esk Primary School, Montrose
  • Letham Primary School
  • Liff Primary School
  • Carlogie Primary School, Carnoustie

