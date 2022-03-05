‘We do it to perform on stage’: Dundee schools bands and orchestras gear up for first live show since 2019

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We do it to perform on stage’: Dundee schools bands and orchestras gear up for first live show since 2019

By Laura Devlin
March 5 2022, 7.30am Updated: March 5 2022, 10.55am
Pupils across Dundee are preparing for their first live performance since the pandemic began.
In March 2020, the Dundee Schools Bands and Orchestras group were putting the finishing touches to their annual spring concert.

But just days before it was due to open the show had to be scrapped as Covid restrictions came into force and the world changed almost overnight.

Now, two years on from the show’s cancellation, pupils across Dundee are preparing for their first live performance since the pandemic began.

Held across two nights at the Caird Hall later this month, this year’s spring concert will feature a wide variety of music ranging from Lady Gaga to Les Miserables.

We spoke to those involved to find out how preparations have been going.

Watch below for a sneak peak of the performance: 

“We don’t play our instruments to sit in a room”

Groups including the Junior String Orchestra, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh and the Senior Wind Ensemble will perform at the City Square venue on March 22 and 23.

Among those taking part is Morgan Academy pupil Calissa King, who spoke of her excitement at being back on stage.

The S6 pupil, who is playing the trumpet in the upcoming performances, said: “It’s really nice to be back because lots of us missed seeing our friends and we didn’t get to perform in the Caird Hall last year.

Calissa King, third from far side, in rehearsals. Pictures by Alan Richardson.

“We don’t play our instruments to sit in a room and practice by ourselves, we do it to perform with other people on stage.

“It’s great that for my final year I get to be back in school performing with other people.”

Grove Academy pupil Theo Romanowski, who was inspired to take up the violin by his great-grandfather, will also be performing later this month and spoke of the difficulties lockdown posed to practicing music.

Theo, in S3, said: “Doing it on Zoom, you’re on mute so you can’t hear what other people are playing and they can’t hear you.”

Theo Romanowski on the violin. Pictures by Alan Richardson.

“It took a while to readjust but it’s great to be back. There’s more opportunity for constructive criticism and positive interaction in person.

“I’ve done (the spring concert) a few times before, it’s always nerve-wracking before but once you’ve done it it’s always a good feeling.”

‘Music should be live’

Each group involved in the performance rehearsals once a week and have been working on the production since October.

Phil McGregor, education support officer and music teacher with Dundee City Council, has helped oversee the rehearsals.

He said: “We are really excited about it and it’s going to be great fun. It’s a really wide and varied programme.”

Alison Strachan and Phil McGregor. Pictures by Alan Richardson.

“Having children playing together again is uplifting for the soul. We’ve got some pupils from primary school mixing with their peers and learning so many social skills and gaining confidence.

“Music should be live, we are trying not to create bedroom musicians but those who are comfortable to perform on stage to the wider community.”

A to Z of Musicals

The bands and orchestras will be joined on both evenings by Dundee Schools Music Theatre‘s ( DSMT) production of ‘An A to Z of Musicals’ – described as “26 musicals in half an hour”.

Alison Strachan, a team members at DSMT and cultural administrator at Dundee City Council, added: “It’s about bringing people together and creating a togetherness.”

Conductor Duncan Maynes taking the rehearsals. Pictures by Alan Richardson.

“The Caird Hall is such a fantastic venue, and the response since we have come back has been amazing.”

Tickets for the spring concert are available to buy at the Dundee Box Office in city square, or online here.

Tickets cost £7 for adults (two night special is £12) or £5 for concessions (two night special is £8).

Free music lessons for all pupils as government follows Dundee’s example

