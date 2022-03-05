‘We do it to perform on stage’: Dundee schools bands and orchestras gear up for first live show since 2019

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

In March 2020, the Dundee Schools Bands and Orchestras group were putting the finishing touches to their annual spring concert.

But just days before it was due to open the show had to be scrapped as Covid restrictions came into force and the world changed almost overnight.

Now, two years on from the show’s cancellation, pupils across Dundee are preparing for their first live performance since the pandemic began.

Held across two nights at the Caird Hall later this month, this year’s spring concert will feature a wide variety of music ranging from Lady Gaga to Les Miserables.

We spoke to those involved to find out how preparations have been going.

Watch below for a sneak peak of the performance:

“We don’t play our instruments to sit in a room”

Groups including the Junior String Orchestra, Rock Band, Ceol Dun Deagh and the Senior Wind Ensemble will perform at the City Square venue on March 22 and 23.

Among those taking part is Morgan Academy pupil Calissa King, who spoke of her excitement at being back on stage.

The S6 pupil, who is playing the trumpet in the upcoming performances, said: “It’s really nice to be back because lots of us missed seeing our friends and we didn’t get to perform in the Caird Hall last year.

“We don’t play our instruments to sit in a room and practice by ourselves, we do it to perform with other people on stage.

“It’s great that for my final year I get to be back in school performing with other people.”

Grove Academy pupil Theo Romanowski, who was inspired to take up the violin by his great-grandfather, will also be performing later this month and spoke of the difficulties lockdown posed to practicing music.

Theo, in S3, said: “Doing it on Zoom, you’re on mute so you can’t hear what other people are playing and they can’t hear you.”

“It took a while to readjust but it’s great to be back. There’s more opportunity for constructive criticism and positive interaction in person.

“I’ve done (the spring concert) a few times before, it’s always nerve-wracking before but once you’ve done it it’s always a good feeling.”

‘Music should be live’

Each group involved in the performance rehearsals once a week and have been working on the production since October.

Phil McGregor, education support officer and music teacher with Dundee City Council, has helped oversee the rehearsals.

He said: “We are really excited about it and it’s going to be great fun. It’s a really wide and varied programme.”

“Having children playing together again is uplifting for the soul. We’ve got some pupils from primary school mixing with their peers and learning so many social skills and gaining confidence.

“Music should be live, we are trying not to create bedroom musicians but those who are comfortable to perform on stage to the wider community.”

A to Z of Musicals

The bands and orchestras will be joined on both evenings by Dundee Schools Music Theatre‘s ( DSMT) production of ‘An A to Z of Musicals’ – described as “26 musicals in half an hour”.

Alison Strachan, a team members at DSMT and cultural administrator at Dundee City Council, added: “It’s about bringing people together and creating a togetherness.”

“The Caird Hall is such a fantastic venue, and the response since we have come back has been amazing.”

Tickets for the spring concert are available to buy at the Dundee Box Office in city square, or online here.

Tickets cost £7 for adults (two night special is £12) or £5 for concessions (two night special is £8).