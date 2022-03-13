Meet the Baldragon Academy baristas brewing a new approach to learning

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

When most people look back on their school days, they will probably remember learning maths, sciences and languages.

But these S6 pupils at Baldragon Academy have been learning the skills of being a barista thanks to a new project the school has launched.

The Baldragon Barista Academy has brought together pupils, staff and the local community to help pupils run a service – Baldragon Brews – at the school.

Led by the pupils, nicknamed the ‘barista champions’, it offers a weekly coffee service at Thursday lunchtime for staff and senior pupils.

Meet some of the Baldragon baristas

The project has been running for six months and the school has teamed up with supplier Coffee Conscience, whose director Billy Miller has trained the pupils how to create the perfect coffee.

Among the barista champions are pupils Abbey McRae and Carys Morgan, both 17.

“We had to learn something completely new in a short space of time but we also had to get all the timings right”, Abbey said.

“But it helps to get to know other people that you wouldn’t normally talk to. It’s been good to get to know them.

“The teamwork will be good for university and the CV as well.”

Carys also spoke of the potential benefits of the project, adding: “The skills are quite transferable and helpful for the future”

Pupils gaining a qualification

By participating in the project, the barista champions will receive an award in barista skills at National 5 level.

The qualification covers areas such as the different types of coffees and other beverages typically served by a barista.

Home economics teacher Laura Nevin said: “It’s a refreshing opportunity for them to do something different”.

“When it comes to Thursday lunchtimes, it’s the pupils that are responsible for making sure the cups are labelled, the orders are created, that staff are getting the right coffees.

“It’s something fun but there is a qualification there and a genuine purpose that will help them get job opportunities. ”

Plans for the future

The plan is for the project to expand next year so more pupils can get involved, and with Covid restrictions easing, it’s hoped the pupils can show off their skills to the community.

Colette Robbie, also a home economics teacher at Baldragon, said: “This year was a trial so the pupils are just doing it in their extra time.”

“It will still be S6 next year and they will do it over a couple of terms – so we could have two groups in a year.

“There will be more events next year as things open up so there will be more opportunities to showcase what they are learning.”