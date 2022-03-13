Meet the Baldragon Academy baristas brewing a new approach to learning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Meet the Baldragon Academy baristas brewing a new approach to learning

By Laura Devlin
March 13 2022, 8.30am
The 'Baldragon Barista Academy' has brought together pupils, staff and the local community to help pupils run a coffee service at the school.
When most people look back on their school days, they will probably remember learning maths, sciences and languages.

But these S6 pupils at Baldragon Academy have been learning the skills of being a barista thanks to a new project the school has launched.

The Baldragon Barista Academy has brought together pupils, staff and the local community to help pupils run a service –  Baldragon Brews – at the school.

Led by the pupils, nicknamed the ‘barista champions’, it offers a weekly coffee service at Thursday lunchtime for staff and senior pupils.

Meet some of the Baldragon baristas

The project has been running for six months and the school has teamed up with supplier Coffee Conscience, whose director Billy Miller has trained the pupils how to create the perfect coffee.

Among the barista champions are pupils Abbey McRae and Carys Morgan, both 17.

“We had to learn something completely new in a short space of time but we also had to get all the timings right”, Abbey said.

The barista team, from left to right: Ayden Mason, Alec Craigie, Emma Will, Katie Brown, Beka Anderson, Carys Morgan, Katie McPherson and Abbey McRae. Pictures by Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“But it helps to get to know other people that you wouldn’t normally talk to. It’s been good to get to know them.

“The teamwork will be good for university and the CV as well.”

Carys also spoke of the potential benefits of the project, adding: “The skills are quite transferable and helpful for the future”

Pupils gaining a qualification

By participating in the project, the barista champions will receive an award in barista skills at National 5 level.

The qualification covers areas such as the different types of coffees and other beverages typically served by a barista.

The Baldragon baristas at work making coffees. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Home economics teacher Laura Nevin said: “It’s a refreshing opportunity for them to do something different”.

“When it comes to Thursday lunchtimes, it’s the pupils that are responsible for making sure the cups are labelled, the orders are created, that staff are getting the right coffees.

“It’s something fun but there is a qualification there and a genuine purpose that will help them get job opportunities. ”

Plans for the future

The plan is for the project to expand next year so more pupils can get involved, and with Covid restrictions easing, it’s hoped the pupils can show off their skills to the community.

Colette Robbie, also a home economics teacher at Baldragon, said: “This year was a trial so the pupils are just doing it in their extra time.”

Colette Robbie is served her coffee by Beka Anderson. Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

“It will still be S6 next year and they will do it over a couple of terms – so we could have two groups in a year.

“There will be more events next year as things open up so there will be more opportunities to showcase what they are learning.”

Future Skills College: How Dundee pupils can train for the workplace while still at school

