7 things parents should consider when choosing an independent school in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Selecting the perfect independent school in Scotland for your child, can be a daunting prospect, with many things to consider to ensure the fit is right for your family.

After all, your child’s education will have a huge impact on their career and what their future will look like.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

We have partnered with St Leonards – an independent school in St Andrews, Fife that offers an outstanding education for pupils aged five to 18 – to compile a helpful list of seven things to consider when making this all-important decision.

1. What is its ethos?

The ethos of a school is a key consideration. At St Leonards, it is one of high academic achievement, combined with a holistic approach to teaching and learning. All pupils, from age five up to 18, follow the inspiring and globally-recognised International Baccalaureate curriculum, which is complemented by a wealth of co-curricular opportunities. It also “educates children as lifelong learners”.

2. Does it have a sense of community?

Community is very much at the heart of many schools, which is of huge importance to teaching staff, pupils, as well as families and members of the wider school community. At St Leonards, which has full, flexi or weekly boarding available in addition to a majority of local day pupils, there is a strong sense of service and giving back through projects, fundraising initiatives and volunteer work in the community and further afield, or in the friendly connections and open channels of communication between pupils, staff and families.

“It is the warmth of community and strength of relationship that make St Leonards unique,” says head, Simon Brian. “Every pupil is encouraged and supported to succeed, wherever their interest may lie.

“We ensure that each individual student is valued, and their voice heard. Our commitment to academic excellence, the very best pastoral care, and co-curricular enrichment foster a nurturing, vibrant and stimulating learning environment, which prepares pupils in line with our motto ‘Ad Vitam’, for life.”

3. Where it is located?

Is the school you’re considering near the town centre, or the coast or somewhere rural? The setting and environment will have an impact on your child’s education, and also your family life, so choosing one in an enviable location is an important consideration.

Fortunately, for pupils and parents at St Leonards, the school is situated in the heart of St Andrews, just a stone’s throw from sandy beaches, the town’s world-famous golf courses and a rather well-known ice cream shop! Its upcoming Junior Open Day will give prospective families a chance to tour the “beautiful green school campus and discover the endless opportunities” it provides for children to “learn, grow, laugh and flourish”.

4. Does it take learning beyond the classroom?

You would be forgiven for assuming that the majority of learning is in a classroom environment, but this is not the case in some schools as they take education and life experiences outside.

At St Leonards, this is exactly what they are doing, day in, day out, as head Simon Brian explains: “A St Leonards’ education is unique.

From one day to the next, pupils are on the beach here in St Andrews bringing fractions to life, in the drama yurt rehearsing for their next production, learning and cooking round the firepit in the outdoor classroom, mastering the basics of golf down at the St Andrews Links Academy, and in the classroom developing their literacy and numeracy skills.”

Learning is accessible, broad and varied. Pupils are encouraged to think outside the box, to go “beyond the school’s mediaeval walls”, and to adopt a truly global perspective.

5. How diverse is the school?

Does the school have pupils from all over the world studying there? This international mix can expand young minds. “We are proud to have pupils of more than 35 different nationalities on the school roll at St Leonards,” says St Leonards’ head.

“That diversity is really wonderful to see, and to experience, and supports all our young people as they develop that global mindset, striving to make a meaningful difference to the lives of others in all that they do.”

It is that global mindset, coupled with St Leonards’ strong foundation in numeracy, literacy and soft skills that has opened doors for its pupils, with many going on to secure places at top UK and international universities.

6. What have past pupils gone on to achieve?

Of course, learning continues long after a pupil’s school years, and many go on to excel in their university studies and subsequent careers. It is worth finding out what former pupils have achieved, in terms of exam grades, university places and chosen careers.

For example, year after year, the oldest pupils at St Leonards achieve excellent results in the International Baccalaureate Diploma, and now the IB Career-related Programme too. That’s in addition to impressive grades at GCSE and IGCSE. Senior pupils have been offered university places at Edinburgh Napier, Robert Gordon, Heriot-Watt, and Glion in Switzerland.

Head Brian Simon added: “St Leonards students have an impressive track record of acceptances to Edinburgh, Glasgow, St Andrews, Aberdeen, south of the border to Durham, Oxford, Cambridge and University College London, and overseas to destinations such as the Sorbonne in France, the University of Sydney, Australia, and leading US universities, where some of our highest-level golfers sign for prestigious golf scholarships.”

7. Can I visit the school?

School open days give you an opportunity not only to look around the campus and facilities and speak to staff, but also gives you an insight into the young people who attend.

Very often, current pupils will escort you around the school on your in-person visit, to give you a real sense of what life and learning there is like.

On May 2, at its Open Day, St Leonards will be welcoming prospective families to its seaside campus to discover the endless opportunities it provides for children to learn, grow, laugh and flourish.

St Leonards’ junior years will be the focus of the school’s May Open Day, giving families an opportunity to learn more about Years 1-7, ask questions about the curriculum, see classroom and outdoor learning in action, and tour the historic grounds.

On Monday, 2 May, St Leonards will be welcoming prospective families to its beautiful, green school campus in St Andrews for families interested in entry to Years 1-7. Find more information, or register for the event, here or email: registrar@stleonards-fife.org