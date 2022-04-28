Get your tickets for Dundee Schools Music Theatre return to stage with Madness and Disney shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Schoolchildren from across Dundee and Angus hope people will snap up tickets for their first musicals since before the pandemic.

Tickets have gone on sale for two Dundee School Music Theatre 2022 shows.

The group will perform Our House, the Madness musical, and Disney High School Musical on Stage in August.

And they showed off some of their moves for us as we met a few of the cast in City Square following a rehearsal.

Dundee Schools Music Theatre had been about to put on two shows when the UK went into Covid lockdown for the first time in March 2020.

But last September the group reunited to begin practising a series of high energy dance numbers and catch songs for the forthcoming productions.

Young cast members hope to have audiences dancing in the aisles to a series of Madness hits, including Baggy Trousers, Driving in My Car and It Must Be Love, cheering on the Wildcats and singing along to We’re All in This Together.

Involved are pupils from all Dundee City Council secondary schools, the High School of Dundee, Monifieth High School and Forfar Academy.

Where to get tickets

Musical theatre is about so much more than just dance, singing and movement, says producer Phil McGregor.

He said: “Performing together as a cast is a great way to boost self-confidence and to work alongside people with the same interests as you often build friendships that last beyond school.

“For many DSMT members this may be first real experience of teamwork they have undertaken and they do so with great enthusiasm.”

Our House will run August 17 to August 20 and Disney High School Musical on Stage from August 24 to August 27, both in Gardyne Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for the Dundee Schools Music Theatre 2022 shows at the Dundee Box Office in City Square. They can also be purchased online or by phoning (01382) 434940.