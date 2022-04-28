Watch moment Cairngorms ranger films an adder out for a swim in Angus river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Watch moment Cairngorms ranger films an adder out for a swim in Angus river

By Graham Brown
April 28 2022, 11.34am Updated: April 28 2022, 11.54am
Ranger Tony Sievwright spotted the adder swimming in Glen Esk. Pic: Cairngorms National Park/ Shutterstock.
A national park ranger has captured the rare sight of an adder taking a dip in an Angus river.

Tony Sievwright was on the banks of a burn near Tarfside as the sun shone this week.

He is a seasonal ranger at the Cairngorms National Park, which stretches south into Glen Esk.

And he was stunned to catch sight of Britain’s only venomous snake gliding through the glinting water.

Adders usually hibernate from October to March.

But when the mercury rises they enjoy basking on logs or warm rocks.

A Common European Adder (Vipera berus). Pic: Shutterstock.

Tony’s clip of the snake has become a Twitter hit.

Tarfside is north of Edzell and the River North Esk runs through the glen.

It’s a hotspot for visitors in the summer months.

And it sits in the UK’s largest national park.

Cairngorms National Park was established in 2003 and covers more than 1,700 square miles.

Adder myths

The adder is a greyish/brown snake with a distinctive dark zig-zag pattern on its back, and red eyes.

They can grow to around two-and-a-half feet long and live for 15 years.

And although it is venomous, the adder’s bite is not normally dangerous to adults.

Adder
Adders enjoy terrain like teh Angus glens. Pic: Shutterstock.

It can lead to a painful inflammation, but experts says it’s really only dangerous to the young, ill or old.

And the species is even more wary of humans than most walkers are at the sight of one in the hills.

ADDER
Tony Sievwright filmed the adder near Tarfside.

Adders usually slither quickly off into the undergrowth if approached.

Bites are normally a reaction to being stood on or picked up.

Instead they use their venom to immobile prey such as small mammals like mice or voles, nestlings and lizards.

