Schools Scrapbook: From the Smogmobile to a sea-themed mural

Glebelands Primary School, Dundee

Dundee’s Glebelands Primary School was among 56 schools recognised at the Social Enterprise Academy Awards in Edinburgh.

Its Don’t Recycle Racism project won it the Champion Award at the event in the Assembly Rooms.

Head teacher Robert Gill said: “Social Enterprise plays an important role in the development of our pupils and it is wonderful to see them channel their social and creative skills to effect the change they want to see in the world.”

Other local primary schools recognised were Aberdour, Blairhall, Breadalbane, Burnside, Dairsie, Our Lady’s, Panbride, Rosebank, Rosemount and Tulliallan.

Carnegie Primary School, Dunfermline

A visit from the Smogmobile allowed pupils to measure air quality outside Carnegie Primary School.

Monitoring equipment was used to check the level of pollutants with the biggest impact on health and greenhouse gases at different times of the day.

The battery-powered vehicle also visited three other Dunfermline schools – St Margaret’s, Duloch and Calaiswood – to mark Clean Air Day on June 16.

Carnegie head teacher Julie Journeaux said: “It’s great to see the children so engaged and interested.

“The Smogmobile helps bring the issue of air quality to life and how particles they don’t see are in the air and are potentially harmful to their health.”

Letham Primary School, Fife

P7 pupils have left a parting gift for their peers at Letham Primary School, in Fife.

The leavers painted a sea-themed mural on the school’s outdoor shelter with the help of local artists Hayley Mills, Aileen Clarke and Phyllis Fenton and Fife College painting and decorating student Ciara Clarke.

They raised money for the paint used through a bake sale.

Acting head teacher Dave Green said: “We are so proud of our primary sevens. Not only did they want to leave a gift for the school, they worked hard to make it a reality.”

Perth High School

Pupils and teachers from Perth High School ran a 5k to raise more than £9,900 for charity in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell.

More than 200 people from the school took part in Perth Parkrun and collected sponsorship for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gavin died from Ewing sarcoma last year and his dad Craig visited to collect a cheque for the charity from chemistry teacher and event organiser Dr Stephen Jones and some of the pupils who took part.

The parkrun in April was their third fundraiser for Teenage Cancer Trust, taking the total to more than £18,800.

Fairview School, Perth

A Perth school has won an award for its engagement with parents and family.

Fairview School, which caters for children and young people with severe and complex additional support needs, was recognised in the Scottish Education Awards.

As many pupils travel to school by taxi, opportunities for parents to meet at the school gates are limited but the school has held a series of events to bring them together.

These have included cinema outings, book groups and swimming sessions.

Head teacher Leigh Verdot said: “We want to involve parents as much as possible so we’re working together at every stage of their child’s development.

“This award is a great honour and we’re delighted that parents and carers have helped create a real community at Fairview.