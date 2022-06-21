Schools Scrapbook: From the Smogmobile to a sea-themed mural

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Schools Scrapbook: From the Smogmobile to a sea-themed mural

By Cheryl Peebles
June 21 2022, 3.31pm
Our round-up of news and pictures from your schools.
Our Schools Scrapbook provides a regular round-up of news and pictures from pupils and their teachers.

From around Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross we feature schools’ photographs and reports of successes, events and what’s happening in their communities.

To see your school feature in The Courier Schools Scrapbook email your snaps and details to our Schools and Family team.

Glebelands Primary School, Dundee

The Glebelands Primary School team at the awards ceremony.

Dundee’s Glebelands Primary School was among 56 schools recognised at the Social Enterprise Academy Awards in Edinburgh.

Its Don’t Recycle Racism project won it the Champion Award at the event in the Assembly Rooms.

Head teacher Robert Gill said: “Social Enterprise plays an important role in the development of our pupils and it is wonderful to see them channel their social and creative skills to effect the change they want to see in the world.”

Other local primary schools recognised were Aberdour, Blairhall, Breadalbane, Burnside, Dairsie, Our Lady’s, Panbride, Rosebank, Rosemount and Tulliallan.

Carnegie Primary School, Dunfermline

Carnegie pupils with (left) Duncan Mounsor and Susannah Telfer, of consultant Ricardo Energy & Environment, (right) Councillor Jan Wincott and John Bymonth, of Environmental Protection Scotland. Pictured supplied.

A visit from the Smogmobile allowed pupils to measure air quality outside Carnegie Primary School.

Monitoring equipment was used to check the level of pollutants with the biggest impact on health and greenhouse gases at different times of the day.

The battery-powered vehicle also visited three other Dunfermline schools – St Margaret’s, Duloch and Calaiswood – to mark Clean Air Day on June 16.

Carnegie head teacher Julie Journeaux said: “It’s great to see the children so engaged and interested.

“The Smogmobile helps bring the issue of air quality to life and how particles they don’t see are in the air and are potentially harmful to their health.”

Letham Primary School, Fife

The P7 pupils painted a sea-themed mural as a parting gift. Picture supplied by Hayley Mills Art.

P7 pupils have left a parting gift for their peers at Letham Primary School, in Fife.

The leavers painted a sea-themed mural on the school’s outdoor shelter with the help of local artists Hayley Mills, Aileen Clarke and Phyllis Fenton and Fife College painting and decorating student Ciara Clarke.

They raised money for the paint used through a bake sale.

Acting head teacher Dave Green said: “We are so proud of our primary sevens. Not only did they want to leave a gift for the school, they worked hard to make it a reality.”

Perth High School

Some of the pupils parkrunners with teacher Dr Stephen Jones and Gavin’s dad Craig Russell. Picture supplied.

Pupils and teachers from Perth High School ran a 5k to raise more than £9,900 for charity in memory of former pupil Gavin Russell.

More than 200 people from the school took part in Perth Parkrun and collected sponsorship for Teenage Cancer Trust.

Gavin died from Ewing sarcoma last year and his dad Craig visited to collect a cheque for the charity from chemistry teacher and event organiser Dr Stephen Jones and some of the pupils who took part.

The parkrun in April was their third fundraiser for Teenage Cancer Trust, taking the total to more than £18,800.

Fairview School, Perth

A Perth school has won an award for its engagement with parents and family.

Fairview School, which caters for children and young people with severe and complex additional support needs, was recognised in the Scottish Education Awards.

As many pupils travel to school by taxi, opportunities for parents to meet at the school gates are limited but the school has held a series of events to bring them together.

These have included cinema outings, book groups and swimming sessions.

Head teacher Leigh Verdot said: “We want to involve parents as much as possible so we’re working together at every stage of their child’s development.

“This award is a great honour and we’re delighted that parents and carers have helped create a real community at Fairview.

5 school snaps including the Queen's representative talking 'popcorn and top hats' at nursery

