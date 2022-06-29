Dundee P1s to attend school for full days from start of term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee P1s to attend school for full days from start of term

By Sheanne Mulholland
June 29 2022, 12.16pm Updated: June 29 2022, 4.18pm
Dundee P1 finish time has been extended.
Dundee’s P1s will attend school for full days from the start of next term, instead of a period of half days.

The change made by Dundee City Council’s children and families committee will bring the local authority into line with Fife, Angus and Perth councils.

Children who started school in Dundee in the academic year of 2021-22 attended for half days during their first three weeks, as has been the position for a number of years.

However, P1 pupils staring school in August will be straight into full days, from their first attendance.

Audrey May, executive director of children and families service, said: “Almost all other local authorities’ children start full time education from day one in Primary 1.

Audrey May with pupil at Dens Road Primary School, in 2018.

“Most children already experience early years provision of more than half days in a
week and, following effective transitions plans, are ready to embrace full time
education from the beginning of Primary 1.”

She added that the move will ensure all children will have access to their entitlement for free school meals from their first day.

The change will be brought into action from August across all of the city’s local authority schools.

Consultation for Dundee P1 finish time

It has already been through a consultation process with parent council chairs across Dundee prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Audrey stated in a report presented to the committee that the move was “supported fully” by those involved in the consultation, including head teachers and teacher union reps.

Parents and carers also participated, with 78% of current local authority nursery and P1 parents showing support.

New pupils at St Clement’s Primary School, Balgarthno Place, Dundee, 17th August 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.

Of the 750 responses received in support of full days, 57% (425 responses) stated they agreed because their child was already in nursery full days.

A further 25% (186 responses) agreed because they would not have to take time off work to accommodate half days.

And 20% (150 people) supported the change because they said arranging childcare for the first three weeks of term can be very difficult and costly.

The remaining 5% (35 responses) said they agreed with the change because it was much easier for working parents to manage.

Audrey added that some individual requests were raised by parents and carers asking for autonomy at school level to allow shorter half day periods.

She said head teachers will continue to be empowered to organise “bespoke transitions” for individual pupils taking in to account the individual needs of the child and context of the school.

