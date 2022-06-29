Dundee P1s to attend school for full days from start of term

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s P1s will attend school for full days from the start of next term, instead of a period of half days.

The change made by Dundee City Council’s children and families committee will bring the local authority into line with Fife, Angus and Perth councils.

Children who started school in Dundee in the academic year of 2021-22 attended for half days during their first three weeks, as has been the position for a number of years.

However, P1 pupils staring school in August will be straight into full days, from their first attendance.

Audrey May, executive director of children and families service, said: “Almost all other local authorities’ children start full time education from day one in Primary 1.

“Most children already experience early years provision of more than half days in a

week and, following effective transitions plans, are ready to embrace full time

education from the beginning of Primary 1.”

She added that the move will ensure all children will have access to their entitlement for free school meals from their first day.

The change will be brought into action from August across all of the city’s local authority schools.

Consultation for Dundee P1 finish time

It has already been through a consultation process with parent council chairs across Dundee prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Audrey stated in a report presented to the committee that the move was “supported fully” by those involved in the consultation, including head teachers and teacher union reps.

Parents and carers also participated, with 78% of current local authority nursery and P1 parents showing support.

Of the 750 responses received in support of full days, 57% (425 responses) stated they agreed because their child was already in nursery full days.

A further 25% (186 responses) agreed because they would not have to take time off work to accommodate half days.

And 20% (150 people) supported the change because they said arranging childcare for the first three weeks of term can be very difficult and costly.

The remaining 5% (35 responses) said they agreed with the change because it was much easier for working parents to manage.

Audrey added that some individual requests were raised by parents and carers asking for autonomy at school level to allow shorter half day periods.

She said head teachers will continue to be empowered to organise “bespoke transitions” for individual pupils taking in to account the individual needs of the child and context of the school.